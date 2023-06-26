Andrew McCutchen Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for former MVP to end career with World Series

Andrew McCutchen is having a solid campaign since returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in 2023. The outfielder has racked up 61 hits and nine home runs in 225 at-bats with a .271 batting average.

However, the Pirates are in the NL Central standings with a 35-42 record. As Pittsburgh is unlikely to make it to the playoffs, there have been rumors of McCutchen leaving the team before the trade deadline.

Here, we take a look at three landing spots for the 36-year-old if he wants to win a World Series ring.

3 potential trade destinations for Andrew McCutchen

#1. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are currently leading the AL West standings with a 47-30 record. Bruce Bochy's side is on course to reach the playoffs and looks like a strong contender to reach the World Series.

However, the Rangers might need a few reinforcements if they are to challenge for the championship this year. A hitter like McCutchen can be a vital addition to their batting lineup to get them over the line in tight games.

#2. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are leading the AL East with a 54-27 record. Kevin Cash's side has the best record of all MLB teams this year. The Rays are well-balanced and look almost certain to qualify for the postseason.

However, Tampa Bay can add an extra layer of strength to its batting department if it signs five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen before the trade deadline. Interestingly, the Rays have never won a World Series and it would be a fairytale story if they win the championship with McCutchen in their squad.

#3. Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are at the summit of the NL Central with 41 wins and 37 defeats. The team was on a 12-game win streak before losing back-to-back games against the Atlanta Braves.

The Reds are in need of an experienced hitter to guide them through a tough patch and McCutchen might be the perfect option. The veteran has a habit of delivering the goods in crunch moments.

