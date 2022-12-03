Andruw Jones Nationality: Which country does the former Braves standout hail from?

Andruw Jones was seen as one of MLB's premier fielders throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. His multiple Gold Glove Awards in center field built his case as one of the best defensive fielders of his generation.

He hails from the small Caribbean island of Curacao. The island is a constituent country of the Netherlands, as it was settled by Dutch explorers in the 1600s after it was given to the Kingdom by Spain after the Eighty Years' War. Despite having a population of only about 150,000, the island has produced a lot of MLB talent over the decades.

Jones joined the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent as a 16-year old in 1993 and made his debut in 1996, the year after the team won the World Series. In 1998, Jones hit 31 home runs and 90 RBIs, attracting attention to himself as a rising young star.

MLB @MLB #TBT to when there was nothing Andruw Jones couldn’t catch. #TBT to when there was nothing Andruw Jones couldn’t catch. https://t.co/KlfXoxgOSZ

"#TBT to when there was nothing Andruw Jones couldn’t catch." - @ MLB

From 1998 to 2005, Jones' ability as a fielder won him 7 straight Gold Glove Awards, an award reserved for the best defensive players in the game. In 2005, he began taking advice and training from San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays, who adjusted Jones' batting stance, allowing him to hit 51 home runs, the most in the MLB, and a new Braves franchise record.

In 2007, his final season with the Braves, Jones won another Gold Glove, the 10th straight such award of his career. He also signed a 2-year deal worth $36.2 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers that year. However, after hitting 3 home runs and 14 RBIs in 75 games, Jones was released by the Braves after the end of his first season.

Atlanta Braves @Braves This day in history: 19-year-old rookie Andruw Jones hits 2 home runs in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. #ChopOn This day in history: 19-year-old rookie Andruw Jones hits 2 home runs in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. #ChopOn https://t.co/jblcIFJfNl

"This day in history: 19-year-old rookie Andruw Jones hits 2 home runs in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. #ChopOn" - @ Atlanta Braves

Andruw Jones played for the Rangers, White Sox and Yankees before eventually going to Japan to finish his pro career. He was never able to recreate the magic of his Altanta Braves days with any of these teams.

Andruw Jones will go down as one of the most effective fielders ever

Although his hitting ability tailed off, he was instrumental in making the Braves a powerhouse during his time there. The Braves won their division every year from 1995 to 2005, and Jones was always a major part of that.

He now works as an assistant within the Braves organization and is very involved in the operations there.

