When Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels expires at the end of the season, he is expected to garner offers in the realm of $500 million.

A two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani is the first-ever player to record 100 strikeouts and at least 100 RBIs in the same season. Already a Rookie of the Year and MVP Award winner, the 29-year old Japanese stud is being called the best player ever.

Unfortunately for his team, Ohtani's dominance has done little to help his team win games. On account of their 56-57 record, the Angels stand 10.5 games out of the top spot in the AL West, and seven games behind the third and final Wild Card berth.

In the runup to the August 1 trade deadline, many observers began to believe that the Los Angeles Angels might trade Ohtani. In the minds of many, this was a sure-fire way for his team to ensure that they would retain some value for a player who would be departing anyway.

The Angels did not trade Shohei Ohtani, and instead acquired a plethora of high-profile stars such as Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito. After the deadline, everyone believed that GM Perry Minasian was all-in.

In the seven games since the August 1 trade deadline, the Angels have gone 0-7, severely damaging their playoff aspirations. On August 3, Shohei Ohtani threw four shutout innings, and became the first player in history to record both a home run and a stolen base. The Angels lost 5-3 to the Seattle Mariners, and were later swept by their key divisional foe.

In response to the controversy surrounding the Angels' recent performance, MLB analyst Ben Verlander weighed in. The brother of Houston Astros ace Justin, Ben claimed that the risk that the Angels took by not trading Ohtani was commendable. On his show, Flippin Bats, Verlander said to co-host Alex Curry:

"They took a big risk and it appears it won't work out"

Despite boasting two of the best players in the world in Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels are no better off. The club has not made the postseason since 2014, when they were swept in the NLDS by the Kansas City Royals. For the team's most recent postseason win, fans will need to go back to the 2009 season.

Shohei Ohtani will get his payday either way

Angels owner Arte Moreno was on the record saying that he did not want to be remembered as the owner who traded the GOAT. While many will always feel as though trading Shohei Ohtani was the way to go, Angels fans deserve a proper goodbye to their star, as regrettful as it may be.