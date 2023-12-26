Angels outfielder Mike Trout and family unwrap holiday harmony in coordinated checkered Christmas outfits

Mike Trout and his wife Jessica Cox, as well as their son Beckham, took to Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas. Long considered the true face of baseball, many players follow him and his family on social media, which is where the wish originated.

The picture showcases the Trout family's attention to detail, as they're all matching with checkered Christmas-themed apparel.

Trout's wife took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of Trout and their son. She also took the opportunity to wish a happy birthday to Jesus, whose birthday is often celebrated by many on December 25.

Mike Trout and family staying in LA

There are a ton of question marks surrounding the future of the Los Angeles Angels. They no longer have Shohei Ohtani and don't have a nucleus of players that are either ready to play at the big league level or are tradeable assets to land a star.

The one thing they don't have a question about is Mike Trout. The superstar and his family are not going anywhere. For starters, Trout's under contract for the foreseeable future and has a no-trade clause.

Even if Trout was willing to waive that at some point, the team isn't going to trade him. GM Perry Minasian dispelled those rumors recently, so no matter what, they'll have an All-Star-caliber player in center field in 2024.

Whether or not there are any good players surrounding him remains to be seen. The team is saddled with Anthony Rendon's contract, and they were struggling despite stellar contributions from Trout and Ohtani.

Now that the latter is with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Trout is even more lonesome in terms of star teammates. They may struggle again in 2024, but don't expect them to have someone else in center field and atop their lineup.

