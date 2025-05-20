Angels vs Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 20, 2025

The Los Angeles Angels and Athletics are going to meet up for Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night in Sacramento. Los Angeles comes into this game having won four straight, while the Athletics are heading in the opposite direction.

The Angels bring a 21-25 record into this game, while the Athletics are now sitting at just 22-26 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for this game, and a prediction for how things should play out.

Angels vs. Athletics prediction

Kyle Hendricks is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Angels are going to send veteran Kyle Hendricks to the mound in this game, and he desperately needs to turn his season around. Hendricks has gone just 1-5 with a 5.18 ERA this season, and that is something that needs to improve.

Taylor Ward is having a huge season at the plate for the Angels as he leads the way with 13 home runs. Los Angeles is going to need a more consistent offense moving forward, and to back Hendricks.

Brent Rooker is having a big season for the Athletics, but he doesn't always get much help. Rooker has belted 10 home runs this season, but is only hitting .241 on the year.

Gunnar Hoglund is going to start for the Athletics in this matchup, and he is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA. Hoglund should be good enough to keep his team in this game, but the Angels are going to pick up the win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Angels 5, Athletics 4

Angels vs. Athletics odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Angels +140, Athletics -165

Run Spread: Angels +1.5 (-145), Athletics -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Over 10.5 (-105), Under 10.5 (-115)

Angels vs. Athletics injuries

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Mike Trout (OF): 10-Day IL (Left knee bone bruise)

Yusei Kikuchi (LHP): 10-Day IL (Right ankle irritation)

Jose Fermin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow impingement)

Hector Neris (RHP): Day-to-day (Finger blister)

Ben Joyce (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Athletics injury report

Ken Waldichuk (LHP) 60-Day IL (Left elbow sprain)

Brady Basso (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder strain)

T.J. McFarland (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left adductor strain)

Zack Gelof (2B): 10-Day IL (Stress reaction in ribs)

Jose Leclerc (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Luis Medina (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow sprain)

Angels vs. Athletics picks

Los Angeles has started to play some great baseball, and that is a trend that will continue in this game. Look for Los Angeles to get the win against its divisional rival.

Money Line: Los Angeles Angels +140

Run Spread: Angels +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Under 10.5 (-115)

