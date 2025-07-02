Angels vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - July 2, 2025

The Los Angeles Angels seek to continue the momentum against the Atlanta Braves on the road as they clash in Game 2 of their three-game set. The visitors overwhelmed the hosts in the opening game, 4-0, as they drew first blood in the series.
Ace Yusei Kikuchi will make his 18th start of the season for the Halos. The Japanese veteran holds a 3-6 record with a 2.79 ERA and 99 strikeouts this year. The Braves, on the other hand, will start neophyte pitcher Didier Fuentes to battle Kikuchi. The 20-year-old has posted a 10.80 ERA and has yet to record a win in MLB across two starts.
Angels vs. Braves recent form and records
The Halos have once again reached the .500 mark after going as low as 17-25 in May. They're in third place in the AL West with a 42-42 record and have won six of their last 10 games.
Atlanta, on the other hand, is plummeting down the NL East table with a 38-46 record. In spite of the return of the team's superstars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider, the Braves have failed to garner any momentum and are 7.5 games out of the wild-card spots.
Angels vs. Braves odds
Money Line: LAA (+110), ATL (-120)
Run Spread: LAA +1.5 (-182), ATL -1.5 (+154)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-110), U 8.5 (-110)
Angels vs. Yankees injuries
LAA injury report
- Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (hip)
- Ben Joyce (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Robert Stephenson (RP): 15-day IL (bicep)
- Chris Taylor (CF): 10-day IL (hand)
- Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-day IL (knee)
ATL injury report
- Chris Sale (SP): 15-day IL (rib)
- AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (torn UCL)
- Daysbel Hernandez (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)
- Reynaldo Lopez (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Joe Jimenez (RP): 60-day IL (knee)
- Royber Salinas: (RP): Day-to-day (shoulder)
Angels vs. Braves projected lineup
LAA projected lineup
- Zach Neto (SS)
- Nolan Schanuel (1B)
- Mike Trout (DH)
- Taylor Ward (LF)
- Jo Adell (CF)
- Jorge Soler (RF)
- Logan O'Hoppe (C)
- Luis Rengifo (3B)
- Christian Moore (2B)
- Yusei Kikuchi (SP, 3-6 | 2.79 ERA | 99 K)
ATL starting lineup
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF)
- Matt Olson (1B)
- Marcell Ozuna (DH)
- Austin Riley (3B)
- Jurickson Profar (LF)
- Ozzie Albies (2B)
- Sean Murphy (C)
- Eli White (CF)
- Nick Allen (SS)
- Didier Fuentes (SP, 0-2 | 10.80 ERA | 4 K)
Angels vs. Braves picks and game prediction
The Braves are poised for a bounce-back game with the bookmakers giving them a slight edge in the matchup. However, with an unproven starter, the Angels should take Game 2 and the series victory on the road amid their opponents' offensive struggles.
Run Line: LAA +1.5 (-182)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-110)
Prediction: LAA wins, 7-3