  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Angels vs. Giants: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB 2025

Angels vs. Giants: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 20, 2025 08:23 GMT
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Angels vs. Giants: Game 3 - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants are set to clash in the rubber match of their three-game series this Sunday, April 20, at Oracle Park. The Angels won the first game of the series 2-0, but had to take a close 3-2 loss prior to the upcoming clash.

Ad

The Giants are sitting at 14–7 while the Angels are battling for consistency at 10–10. A win here should put them in good stead as they go about their business after this game.

Justin Verlander (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will take the hill for the Giants. Meanwhile, southpaw Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels.

Angels vs Giants: Game info and Betting odds

Venue: Oracle Park (San Francisco, CA)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Start Time: 4:05 PM ET

Weather: Clear skies, 73°F, Wind 8 mph out

Line: Giants -115

Over/Under: 8.5 Runs

Angels vs. Giants: Injury report

Angels' injury report:

  • Yoán Moncada (3B) – Sprained thumb, 10-Day IL
  • Sam Bachman (SP) – Thoracic outlet syndrome, 15-Day IL
  • Ben Joyce (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
  • Robert Stephenson (RP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Anthony Rendon (3B) – Hip surgery, 60-Day IL

Giants injury report:

  • Casey Schmitt (INF) – Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
  • Tom Murphy (C) – Mid-back disc herniation, 60-Day IL
  • Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF) – Hand surgery, 60-Day IL
Ad

Here are the projected starting lineups:

Angels

  • LF Taylor Ward (R)
  • 3B Luis Rengifo (S)
  • RF Mike Trout (R)
  • DH Jorge Soler (R)
  • C Logan O’Hoppe (R)
  • 1B Nolan Schanuel (L)
  • SS Zach Neto (R)
  • 2B Kyren Paris (R)
  • CF Jo Adell (R)

Giants

  1. LF Heliot Ramos (R)
  2. SS Willy Adames (R)
  3. CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)
  4. 3B Matt Chapman (R)
  5. DH Wilmer Flores (R)
  6. RF Luis Matos (R)
  7. C Patrick Bailey (S)
  8. 2B Tyler Fitzgerald (R)
  9. 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (L)
Ad

Angels vs Giants: Prediction & Pick

Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi are both veteran pitchers, but have struggled to get things going this early in the season. The Oracle Park will be windy on Sunday, and thus many runs will get scored, especially those longballs will be in play. Thus, it's the safer pick to go with over 8.5 runs total scored.

Being at home, the Giants will carry a slight edge, but the Angels’ offense is capable of breaking out at any time. Mike Trout and Jorge Soler are some of the players Verlander & Co. will have to keep an eye on.

Ad

Still, the Giants look like the safer pick and expect Verlander to hold his way and take a win here.

Final Score Prediction:

Giants 6, Angels 4

Best Bets:

Pick: Giants Moneyline (-115)

Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications