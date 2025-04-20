The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants are set to clash in the rubber match of their three-game series this Sunday, April 20, at Oracle Park. The Angels won the first game of the series 2-0, but had to take a close 3-2 loss prior to the upcoming clash.
The Giants are sitting at 14–7 while the Angels are battling for consistency at 10–10. A win here should put them in good stead as they go about their business after this game.
Justin Verlander (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will take the hill for the Giants. Meanwhile, southpaw Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels.
Angels vs Giants: Game info and Betting odds
Venue: Oracle Park (San Francisco, CA)
Start Time: 4:05 PM ET
Weather: Clear skies, 73°F, Wind 8 mph out
Line: Giants -115
Over/Under: 8.5 Runs
Angels vs. Giants: Injury report
Angels' injury report:
- Yoán Moncada (3B) – Sprained thumb, 10-Day IL
- Sam Bachman (SP) – Thoracic outlet syndrome, 15-Day IL
- Ben Joyce (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Robert Stephenson (RP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Anthony Rendon (3B) – Hip surgery, 60-Day IL
Giants injury report:
- Casey Schmitt (INF) – Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
- Tom Murphy (C) – Mid-back disc herniation, 60-Day IL
- Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF) – Hand surgery, 60-Day IL
Here are the projected starting lineups:
Angels
- LF Taylor Ward (R)
- 3B Luis Rengifo (S)
- RF Mike Trout (R)
- DH Jorge Soler (R)
- C Logan O’Hoppe (R)
- 1B Nolan Schanuel (L)
- SS Zach Neto (R)
- 2B Kyren Paris (R)
- CF Jo Adell (R)
Giants
- LF Heliot Ramos (R)
- SS Willy Adames (R)
- CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)
- 3B Matt Chapman (R)
- DH Wilmer Flores (R)
- RF Luis Matos (R)
- C Patrick Bailey (S)
- 2B Tyler Fitzgerald (R)
- 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (L)
Angels vs Giants: Prediction & Pick
Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi are both veteran pitchers, but have struggled to get things going this early in the season. The Oracle Park will be windy on Sunday, and thus many runs will get scored, especially those longballs will be in play. Thus, it's the safer pick to go with over 8.5 runs total scored.
Being at home, the Giants will carry a slight edge, but the Angels’ offense is capable of breaking out at any time. Mike Trout and Jorge Soler are some of the players Verlander & Co. will have to keep an eye on.
Still, the Giants look like the safer pick and expect Verlander to hold his way and take a win here.
Final Score Prediction:
Giants 6, Angels 4
Best Bets:
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-115)
Pick: Over 8.5 Runs