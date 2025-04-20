The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants are set to clash in the rubber match of their three-game series this Sunday, April 20, at Oracle Park. The Angels won the first game of the series 2-0, but had to take a close 3-2 loss prior to the upcoming clash.

Ad

The Giants are sitting at 14–7 while the Angels are battling for consistency at 10–10. A win here should put them in good stead as they go about their business after this game.

Justin Verlander (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will take the hill for the Giants. Meanwhile, southpaw Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Angels vs Giants: Game info and Betting odds

Venue: Oracle Park (San Francisco, CA)

Ad

Trending

Start Time: 4:05 PM ET

Weather: Clear skies, 73°F, Wind 8 mph out

Line: Giants -115

Over/Under: 8.5 Runs

Angels vs. Giants: Injury report

Angels' injury report:

Yoán Moncada (3B) – Sprained thumb, 10-Day IL

Sam Bachman (SP) – Thoracic outlet syndrome, 15-Day IL

Ben Joyce (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL

Robert Stephenson (RP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Anthony Rendon (3B) – Hip surgery, 60-Day IL

Giants injury report:

Casey Schmitt (INF) – Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Tom Murphy (C) – Mid-back disc herniation, 60-Day IL

Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF) – Hand surgery, 60-Day IL

Ad

Here are the projected starting lineups:

Angels

LF Taylor Ward (R)

3B Luis Rengifo (S)

RF Mike Trout (R)

DH Jorge Soler (R)

C Logan O’Hoppe (R)

1B Nolan Schanuel (L)

SS Zach Neto (R)

2B Kyren Paris (R)

CF Jo Adell (R)

Giants

LF Heliot Ramos (R) SS Willy Adames (R) CF Jung Hoo Lee (L) 3B Matt Chapman (R) DH Wilmer Flores (R) RF Luis Matos (R) C Patrick Bailey (S) 2B Tyler Fitzgerald (R) 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (L)

Ad

Angels vs Giants: Prediction & Pick

Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi are both veteran pitchers, but have struggled to get things going this early in the season. The Oracle Park will be windy on Sunday, and thus many runs will get scored, especially those longballs will be in play. Thus, it's the safer pick to go with over 8.5 runs total scored.

Being at home, the Giants will carry a slight edge, but the Angels’ offense is capable of breaking out at any time. Mike Trout and Jorge Soler are some of the players Verlander & Co. will have to keep an eye on.

Ad

Still, the Giants look like the safer pick and expect Verlander to hold his way and take a win here.

Final Score Prediction:

Giants 6, Angels 4

Best Bets:

Pick: Giants Moneyline (-115)

Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More