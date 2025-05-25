Angels vs. Marlins: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 25, 2025

The LA Angels (25-26) and the Miami Marlins (20-30) have each won a game this series, and are heading into the series decider in Anaheim. The two will lock horns at Angel Stadium as the Angels aim to rebound after a 6-2 loss on Saturday, which ended their eight-game winning streak.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with 70°F and winds blowing at 9 mph. The first pitch is scheduled at 4:07 PM ET.
The Marlins will send Edward Cabrera to the mound, who holds a record of 0-1 and a 5.50 ERA. In his last start, Cabrera allowed three runs on five hits over five innings in an 8-7 win against the Chicago Cubs.
Meanwhile, the Angels will have Kyle Hendricks on the hill. He has a 2-5 record, holding a 5.32 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Hendricks gave up four earned runs on nine hits in 5.2 innings during his last outing, a 7-5 victory over the Athletics.
Angels vs. Marlins Game 3: Betting Odds
Moneyline: Angels: -198, Marlins: +166
Spread: Angels: -1.5 (+104), Marlins: +1.5 (-125)
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Angels vs. Marlins Game 3: Injuries
Angels injury report
- Mike Trout, Knee contusion, 10-Day IL
- Garrett McDaniels, Biceps tendinitis, 15-Day IL
- José Fermin, Elbow impingement, 15-Day IL
- Robert Stephenson, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Anthony Rendon, Hip surgery, 60-Day IL
- Ben Joyce, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
Marlins injury report
- Rob Brantly, Strained lat, 10-Day IL
- Dane Myers, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
- Xavier Edwards, Strained back, 10-Day IL
- Declan Cronin, Strained hip, 15-Day IL
- Eury Pérez, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Braxton Garrett, UCL revision surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
- Andrew Nardi, Back tightness, 60-Day IL
- Griffin Conine, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
Angels vs. Marlins Game 3: Prediction & Pick
The Angels' winning skid might have been broken, but they could start another this evening. Their offense has done well, averaging 6.4 runs per game over their last 10 outings. Moreover, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, they can expect a good outing from him.
As such, stars are in favor of the Angels to protect their home-field advantage.
Prediction: Angels 5, Marlins 3
Pick: Angels (-198) win
Over/Under 8.5 runs: Take the under