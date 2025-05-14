Angels vs. Padres: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 14, MLB 2025

The LA Angels and San Diego Padres will clash in the rubber match of their three-game interleague series on Wednesday. LA picked up a surprising 9-5 win in the series opener (Monday) before San Diego responded with a 6-4 victory in Game 2 (Tuesday.
The Angels are 17-24, while the Padres have a 26-15 record. San Diego is the betting favorite, but here are other predictions for the matchup.
Angels vs. Padres prediction
Kyle Hendricks is set to start for the LA Angels, holding a 1-4 record with a 5.30 ERA. He was hoping to provide his team with some innings; however, he has struggled in 2025.
An injury to Mike Trout has hurt the offense for the Angels, as he is leading the team with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. LA got off to a great start on offense, but it has cooled off in a big way.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is having a monster season for the Padres as he leads the way with 11 home runs and 26 RBIs. He played the role of hero in the win on Tuesday, but there are other big stars in their lineup.
Randy Vasquez will start for San Diego in the series finale, who is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA. He will do his part, but the Padres will take control on offense.
Prediction: San Diego Padres 6, LA Angels 3
Angels vs. Padres odds
Money Line: LA Angels +160, San Diego Padres -190
Run Spread: Angels +1.5 (-130), Padres -1.5 (+110)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-125), Under 8.5 (+105)
Angels vs. Padres injuries
LA Angels injury report
Sam Bachman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Thoracic outlet syndrome)
Mike Trout (OF): 10-Day IL (Left knee bone bruise)
Ben Joyce (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Garrett McDaniels (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left biceps tendinitis)
Robert Stephenson (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn right ulnar collateral ligament)
Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-Day IL (Left hip surgery)
San Diego Padres injury report
Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)
Jhony Brito (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow UCL surgery)
Mason McCoy (INF): Mid-May (Dislocated finger)
Logan Gillaspie (RHP): June/July (Left oblique strain)
Matt Waldron (RHP): 60-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Joe Musgrove (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Angels vs. Padres picks
San Diego has been the better team this season; however, it will be tested en route to picking up a win in this matchup.
Money Line: San Diego Padres -190
Run Spread: Padres -1.5 (+110)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-125)