Angels vs Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 2, 2025

The Angels travel to Beantown for a three-game showdown against the Red Sox. Los Angeles is coming off a series loss at the hands of the Guardians. Boston, on the other hand, were triumphant after coming away victorious from their road trip against the Braves.
After sweeping the Athletics, the Halos have faltered as of late as they've lost three-straight series against the Marlins, Yankees, and the aformentioned Guardians. The Red Sox, meanwhile, split the series with the Orioles and were swept by the Brewers before escaping with a series win in Atlanta.
Angels vs. Red Sox recent form and records
The Halos currently possess 26-32 record that land them in fourth-place in the AL West. LA has mightily struggled with the absence of superstar Mike Trout, who just recently returned from injury. The team had just won three of its last 10 games but have fared better on the road with a 16-17 record.
As for the Red Sox, they hold the fourth-seed in the AL East with a 29-32 record. With injuries to key players like Triston Casas and Alex Bregman, the team has barely stayed afloat in the division. On the brighter side, they've posted a winning record at home at 16-14.
Angels vs. Red Sox odds
Money Line: LAA (+129), BOS (-159)
Run Spread: LAA +1.5 (-159), BOS -1.5 (+129)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-119), U 9.5 (-103)
Angels vs. Red Sox injuries
Los Angeles Angels injury report
- Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (hip)
- Ben Joyce (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Jose Fermin (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Robert Stephenson (RP): Day-to-day (bicep)
Boston Red Sox injury report
- Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)
- Romy Gonzalez (1B): 10-day IL (quad)
- Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)
- Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)
- Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)
- Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
Angels vs. Red Sox projected lineup
Los Angeles Angels projected lineup
- Zach Neto (SS)
- Nolan Schanuel (1B)
- Yoan Moncada (3B)
- Taylor Ward (LF)
- Jorge Soler (RF)
- Mike Trout (DH)
- Logan O'Hoppe (C)
- Jo Adell (CF)
- Luis Rengifo (2B)
- Tyler Anderson (SP, 2-2 | 3.39 ERA | 46 K)
Boston Red Sox projected lineup
- Jarren Duran (LF)
- Rafael Devers (DH)
- Robert Refsnyder (RF)
- Kristian Campbell (2B)
- Trevor Story (SS)
- Abraham Toro (1B)
- Marcelo Mayer (3B)
- Connor Wong (C)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)
- Richard Fitts (SP, 0-2 | 2.70 ERA | 15 K)
Angels vs. Red Sox picks and game prediction
Bookmakers are heavily leaning towards the Red Sox in Game 1. However, the Halos are starting veteran Tyler Anderson who has posted respectable figures this season. In addition, Boston is scheduled to deploy young Richard Fitts on the bump. So far this year, Fitts have only recorded 15 strikeouts across 20 innings and have yet to earn a victory in four starts.
With both teams having their fair share of struggles, the Halos could capitalize on the recent return of leader Mike Trout and take the lead from the get-go. The biggest issue will aris if LA's bullpen fails to hold the line as they own the second-worst ERA for relievers at 6.04 this season.
Run Line: LAA +1.5 (-159)
Total Runs: U 9.5 (-119)
Prediction: LAA wins, 4-3