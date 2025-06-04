Angels vs Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 4, 2025

The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox are set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park. Los Angeles has won the first two games of this series, and Boston will be desperate to respond in this matchup.
The Angels have improved to 28-32 on the season by winning two in a row, while the Red Sox have fallen to 29-34 on the year. Odds have been set for this matchup, and it's now time to make some predictions.
Angels vs. Red Sox prediction
The Los Angeles Angels have Mike Trout back on the field, but they have been getting contributions from other players. Taylor Ward is leading the way with 16 home runs, and Los Angeles has shown some power.
Jose Soriano is going to start in this game, and he has gone 4-5 with a 3.41 ERA so far this season. Soriano is facing a struggling lineup, but he could still struggle in this matchup.
Lucas Giolito is going to make the start for the Red Sox and he has gone 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA this season. The Red Sox desperately need a win in this game, and they need Giolito to set the tone.
Boston just hasn't been swinging the bats well, but they should be able to turn things around in this game. It's going to be a tight game, but look for Giolito to lead the Red Sox to a win.
Prediction: Boston Red Sox 5, Los Angeles Angels 4
Angels vs. Red Sox odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Angels +115, Boston Red Sox -135
Run Spread: Angels +1.5 (-180), Red Sox -1.5 (+150)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-125), Under 9.5 (+105)
Angels vs. Red Sox injuries
Los Angeles Angels injury report
Garrett McDaniels (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left biceps tendinitis)
Robert Stephenson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right biceps inflammation)
Yoan Moncada (INF): 15-Day IL (Right knee inflammation)
Jose Fermin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow impingement)
Ben Joyce (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-Day IL (Left hip surgery)
Boston Red Sox injury report
Triston Casas (1B): 60-Day IL (Ruptured patellar tendon)
Kutter Crawford (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right patellar soreness)
Nick Burdi (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right foot contusion)
Alex Bregman (3B): 10-Day IL (Right quad strain)
Masataka Yoshida (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)
Justin Slaten (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Liam Hendriks (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)
Tanner Houck (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor pronator strain)
Angels vs. Red Sox picks
The Los Angeles Angels have dominated this series up to this point, but focusing on the Boston Red Sox when making picks is the way to go in this matchup.
Money Line: Boston Red Sox -135
Run Spread: Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (-180)
Total Runs: Under 9.5 (+105)