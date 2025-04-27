Angels vs. Twins: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 27, MLB 2025

The LA Angels (12-14) will look to salvage pride by winning the series finale against the Minnesota Twins (11-16) at Target Field. The Twins have won the first two games of the series, outscoring the Angels 16-5 in those two games combined. Game 3 will be played on Sunday at Target Field, Minneapolis.
Angels right-handed starter Jose Soriano, who has gone 2-3, along with a 4.34 ERA, will take the mound. Meanwhile, the Twins will send right-hander Joe Ryan (1-2, 4.00 ERA) on the mound.
Angels vs. Twins Game 3: Betting Odds
- Moneyline: Twins -155, Angels +130
- Over/Under: 7.5 Runs
- Spread: Twins -1.5 (+140), Angels +1.5 (-165)
Angels vs. Twins Game 3: Injuries
Angels injury report:
- Yoán Moncada (3B): Sprained right thumb — 10-Day IL
- Sam Bachman (SP): Thoracic outlet syndrome — 15-Day IL
- Ben Joyce (RP): Shoulder inflammation — 15-Day IL
- Robert Stephenson (RP): Tommy John surgery — 60-Day IL
- Anthony Rendon (3B): Hip surgery — 60-Day IL
Twins injury report:
- Royce Lewis (3B): Strained hamstring — 10-Day IL
- Matt Wallner (OF): Strained hamstring — 10-Day IL
- Willi Castro (INF/OF): Strained oblique — 10-Day IL
- Luke Keaschall (INF/OF): Fractured forearm — 10-Day IL
- Michael Tonkin (RP): Strained shoulder — 15-Day IL
Expected Lineups:
Angels:
- LF Taylor Ward (R)
- 3B Luis Rengifo (S)
- RF Mike Trout (R)
- DH Jorge Soler (R)
- C Logan O'Hoppe (R)
- 1B Nolan Schanuel (L)
- SS Zach Neto (R)
- 2B Kyren Paris (R)
- CF Jo Adell (R)
Twins:
- 2B Edouard Julien (L)
- CF Byron Buxton (R)
- RF Trevor Larnach (L)
- SS Carlos Correa (R)
- 1B Ty France (R)
- C Ryan Jeffers (R)
- 3B Brooks Lee (S)
- LF Harrison Bader (R)
- DH Jonah Bride (R)
Angels vs. Twins Game 3: Prediction & Pick
On Sunday, the weather at Target Field will see winds blowing 15 mph from right to left field, which should favor Angels right-handed power bats, including Mike Trout, Logan O'Hoppe and Jorge Soler. However, Joe Ryan has a strong track record of bouncing back after rough outings.
Minnesota's offense has scored runs with ease this series, so they should have no problem putting Angels starter Jose Soriano under pressure. Byron Buxton and Edouard Julien will set the table for a Twins win despite the Angels' young core keeping it close in later innings.
Final Score Prediction: Twins 5, Angels 4
Best Bets:
Twins Moneyline (-155).
Over 7.5 Runs (Wind conditions could turn fly balls into home runs).
Logan O'Hoppe to hit a home run (+500)