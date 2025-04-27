Angels vs. Twins: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 27, MLB 2025

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 27, 2025 11:27 GMT
The LA Angels (12-14) will look to salvage pride by winning the series finale against the Minnesota Twins (11-16) at Target Field. The Twins have won the first two games of the series, outscoring the Angels 16-5 in those two games combined. Game 3 will be played on Sunday at Target Field, Minneapolis.

Angels right-handed starter Jose Soriano, who has gone 2-3, along with a 4.34 ERA, will take the mound. Meanwhile, the Twins will send right-hander Joe Ryan (1-2, 4.00 ERA) on the mound.

Angels vs. Twins Game 3: Betting Odds

  • Moneyline: Twins -155, Angels +130
  • Over/Under: 7.5 Runs
  • Spread: Twins -1.5 (+140), Angels +1.5 (-165)

Angels vs. Twins Game 3: Injuries

Angels injury report:

  • Yoán Moncada (3B): Sprained right thumb — 10-Day IL
  • Sam Bachman (SP): Thoracic outlet syndrome — 15-Day IL
  • Ben Joyce (RP): Shoulder inflammation — 15-Day IL
  • Robert Stephenson (RP): Tommy John surgery — 60-Day IL
  • Anthony Rendon (3B): Hip surgery — 60-Day IL
Twins injury report:

  • Royce Lewis (3B): Strained hamstring — 10-Day IL
  • Matt Wallner (OF): Strained hamstring — 10-Day IL
  • Willi Castro (INF/OF): Strained oblique — 10-Day IL
  • Luke Keaschall (INF/OF): Fractured forearm — 10-Day IL
  • Michael Tonkin (RP): Strained shoulder — 15-Day IL

Expected Lineups:

Angels:

  • LF Taylor Ward (R)
  • 3B Luis Rengifo (S)
  • RF Mike Trout (R)
  • DH Jorge Soler (R)
  • C Logan O'Hoppe (R)
  • 1B Nolan Schanuel (L)
  • SS Zach Neto (R)
  • 2B Kyren Paris (R)
  • CF Jo Adell (R)
Twins:

  • 2B Edouard Julien (L)
  • CF Byron Buxton (R)
  • RF Trevor Larnach (L)
  • SS Carlos Correa (R)
  • 1B Ty France (R)
  • C Ryan Jeffers (R)
  • 3B Brooks Lee (S)
  • LF Harrison Bader (R)
  • DH Jonah Bride (R)

Angels vs. Twins Game 3: Prediction & Pick

On Sunday, the weather at Target Field will see winds blowing 15 mph from right to left field, which should favor Angels right-handed power bats, including Mike Trout, Logan O'Hoppe and Jorge Soler. However, Joe Ryan has a strong track record of bouncing back after rough outings.

Minnesota's offense has scored runs with ease this series, so they should have no problem putting Angels starter Jose Soriano under pressure. Byron Buxton and Edouard Julien will set the table for a Twins win despite the Angels' young core keeping it close in later innings.

Final Score Prediction: Twins 5, Angels 4

Best Bets:

Twins Moneyline (-155).

Over 7.5 Runs (Wind conditions could turn fly balls into home runs).

Logan O'Hoppe to hit a home run (+500)

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

