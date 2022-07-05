Create
Notifications

"Announce eloy trade" "Should've kept lambert" - Chicago White Sox fans divided by team's recent roster updates

Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
Thomas Gamba-Ellis
Thomas Gamba-Ellis
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 10:30 AM IST

The Chicago White Sox are currently in an interesting spot.

Last season, the White Sox were great. They had a 93-69 record and won the American League Central with ease. This was thanks to the current players and players they acquired in the 2020 offseason stepping up and performing well.

In the 2021 postseason, they lost in the ALDS to the Houston Astros in five games.

This past offseason, they made a few moves, such as letting ace Carlos Rodon go to the San Francisco Giants. Besides this and a few small moves, most of the team stayed the same.

Therefore, the expectation was that they would have a similar season. However, this Chicago White Sox season has been mediocre at best.

They currently have a 38-39 record and sit third in the American League Central. They are 4.5 games behind the first-placed Minnesota Twins and have looked stagnent recently.

What is nice is that the White Sox are getting back some injured players very soon. According to a recent Twitter post by the White Sox, they are reinstating multiple players from the injured list, including closer Liam Hendricks.

#WhiteSox make four roster moves: https://t.co/dtaxhE9Rmx

Injuries plagued the team earlier in the season. Some notable injuries include outfielder Eloy Jimenez and catcher Yasmani Grandal. However, they are getting these players back soon, so it is looking hopeful for the Chicago White Sox in the near future.

@whitesox Announce eloy trade

Fans are starting to get antsy in Chicago and want the team to turn around soon. If they want to remain competitive by the end of the season, they need to get hot fast. Here is what White Sox fans had to say regarding the state of the team.

Chicago White Sox fans are annoyed with the current state of the team

Many White Sox fans are anticipating Eloy Jimenez's return to the team. The outfielder has played in just 11 games this season because he has been injured for most of the year. His big bat is definitely missed in Chicago and will provide a big boost to the offense when he returns.

@whitesox Oh cmon no eloy, god damn
@whitesox We want Eloy
@whitesox When’s eloy back man better be this week

White Sox closer Liam Hendricks is one of the best players on the team. He also gets the squad fired up. It makes sense that fans were happy to see him return.

@whitesox LIAM IS BACK!
@whitesox OUR MAN FROM DOWN UNDER IS BACK https://t.co/GwnusKsHvz

However, this fan was not so happy about Liam Hendricks' return to the White Sox.

man that liam hendriks blown save tn is gonna hit so hard twitter.com/whitesox/statu…

With a lot of their players starting to return from the injured list, it looks like things are coming together for Chicago. They have a talented team. If they can figure it out, success is likely to follow. Needless to say, the coming months are going to be interesting for the Chicago White Sox.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...