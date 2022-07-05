"Announce eloy trade" "Should've kept lambert" - Chicago White Sox fans divided by team's recent roster updates

The Chicago White Sox are currently in an interesting spot.

Last season, the White Sox were great. They had a 93-69 record and won the American League Central with ease. This was thanks to the current players and players they acquired in the 2020 offseason stepping up and performing well.

In the 2021 postseason, they lost in the ALDS to the Houston Astros in five games.

This past offseason, they made a few moves, such as letting ace Carlos Rodon go to the San Francisco Giants. Besides this and a few small moves, most of the team stayed the same.

Therefore, the expectation was that they would have a similar season. However, this Chicago White Sox season has been mediocre at best.

They currently have a 38-39 record and sit third in the American League Central. They are 4.5 games behind the first-placed Minnesota Twins and have looked stagnent recently.

What is nice is that the White Sox are getting back some injured players very soon. According to a recent Twitter post by the White Sox, they are reinstating multiple players from the injured list, including closer Liam Hendricks.

Injuries plagued the team earlier in the season. Some notable injuries include outfielder Eloy Jimenez and catcher Yasmani Grandal. However, they are getting these players back soon, so it is looking hopeful for the Chicago White Sox in the near future.

Fans are starting to get antsy in Chicago and want the team to turn around soon. If they want to remain competitive by the end of the season, they need to get hot fast. Here is what White Sox fans had to say regarding the state of the team.

Chicago White Sox fans are annoyed with the current state of the team

Many White Sox fans are anticipating Eloy Jimenez's return to the team. The outfielder has played in just 11 games this season because he has been injured for most of the year. His big bat is definitely missed in Chicago and will provide a big boost to the offense when he returns.

Austin16 @austin16_sports @whitesox When’s eloy back man better be this week @whitesox When’s eloy back man better be this week

White Sox closer Liam Hendricks is one of the best players on the team. He also gets the squad fired up. It makes sense that fans were happy to see him return.

However, this fan was not so happy about Liam Hendricks' return to the White Sox.

With a lot of their players starting to return from the injured list, it looks like things are coming together for Chicago. They have a talented team. If they can figure it out, success is likely to follow. Needless to say, the coming months are going to be interesting for the Chicago White Sox.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far