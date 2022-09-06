"Another absolutely incompetent performance" "Idk how much longer I can take this s***" - Texas Rangers fans exasperated by shutout loss to Houston Astros, their ninth consecutive defeat

The Houston Astros needed only one run to secure the win over the Texas Rangers. This is especially impressive given their starting pitcher, Hunter Brown, was making his MLB debut. Brown is one of their top pitching prospects and certainly impressed in his debut, leading the team to a shutout win.
The lone score of the game came off a throwing error from the Texas Rangers, which made this loss sting even more. When combined with the fact it was to their intra-state rivals and their ninth loss in a row, it is one of the worst losses of the season. While the Rangers won't be playing in this year's playoffs, they are still playing hard, but came up just short.
This was a tough loss for Rangers fans to swallow given the circumstances.
Even the most passionate fans have their breaking point, and this loss to the Houston Astros may have been it. This losing streak is the longest of the season for the Texas Rangers. The season did not go the way any of their fans hoped it would. It is fitting that the season ends in the same fashion.
As soon as losing becomes the expectation, the desire to watch games drops dramatically. The fact that the ninth loss came in a shutout made it so much worse. Hopefully the Texas Rangers will put up a good fight in their next game to avoid 10 straight losses.
The Houston Astros certainly capitalized on a pitchers debut, much to the chagrin of Rangers fans.
Yet another season of missing the postseason seems like it will necessitate changes in the offseason. How effective those changes will be is yet to be determined.
Not every Astros fan gloated after this victory. However, it is probably easier to take the high road while your team holds the best record in the American League.
The Houston Astros are gearing up for their playoff run, and this low scoring win shows how talented the team is.
The Houston Astros win over the Texas Rangers proves they can win in many different ways
The mark of a great team is being able to win all sorts of games. This game was a defensive battle that went all the way down to the wire. Despite their offense usually being overwhelming, they needed their pitching and defense to be on point.
This win shows that if one side of the team is slacking, the other can pick it up and still find a way to win.