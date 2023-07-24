On Sunday, the New York Yankees' baseman Anthony Rizzo changed his walk-up song for the game against the Kansas City Royals to Taylor Swift's "Ready For It?"

In the 8-5 win over the Royals at Yankee Stadium, the team's underperforming first baseman had his first four-hit game of the year and launched his first home run in over two months.

When asked whether his walk-up song was part of an overall change-up, Rizzo smiled and said Taylor Swift has been helping the economy wherever she goes:

“Taylor Swift, it’s her summer, really. She’s helping the economy every city she goes.”

Even though the Yankees' summer hasn't been great, there's still time if the lineup can keep producing, especially after scoring 18 runs in the past three games against Kansas City. Also, captain Aaron Judge is getting closer to coming off the injured list after hurting his toe.

Fans were elated after Anthony Rizzo's perfect streak

As the New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Sunday to earn their third series sweep of the season, Anthony Rizzo blasted his first home run since May 20 and went 4 for 4.

The crowd was absolutely delighted by Rizzo. Fans had to wait a long time to witness such an outstanding performance from the player.

Before ending a 10-pitch at-bat against Scott Barlow with a single in the eighth, Rizzo also smacked an RBI double in the first and singled in the fifth. It was Rizzo's first four-hit game since Aug. 4, 2019, and the 15th of his career.

