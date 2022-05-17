"Anyone who suggests less with Ohtani, I say more with Ohtani. Please give me more" - MLB analysts Buster Olney and Tim Kurkjian baffled by Shohei Ohtani's greatness, refuse to stop talking about the generational talent

Shohei Ohtani isn't getting any less popular. The 27-year-old is quickly turning into a baseball icon, receiving acclaim from fans and baseball analysts alike. He hit his hundredth career home run last Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, then followed it up on Sunday with his 101st home run. He's determined to break records and establish himself as an MLB icon. And he's doing it all before turning 30.

During Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics, former NFL commentator Michele Tafoya tweeted what seemed to be a derrogatory comment about Ohtani.

"@Angels broadcast… Enough with the @Ohtani baseball chatter!!! @BallySportWest" - Michele Tafoya

After extensive backlash, Tafoya explained her comments were directed toward the physical baseball Ohtani hit and its extended coverage. She said she didn't want to hear less about the superstar himself. Seems like a bit of a stretch, but fans accepted it. And then baseball analysts got to thinking: is there such thing as too much Shohei Ohtani coverage?

MLB analysts Buster Olney and Tim Kurkjian refuse to stop talking about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels SP/DH Shohei Ohtani is batting .257 with 8 home runs this season

According to MLB writers Buster Olney and Tim Kurkijan, it's impossible to talk about Ohtani too much. On his podcast titled "Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney," Oleny raved about the reigning MVP, saying he wants even more Ohtani coverage. He also addressed Tafoya's Saturday night tweet by sarcastically saying that he felt the same way about Tamba Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's coverage.

"[Tafoya] was like, 'I'm done hearing about Shohei Ohtani!'" said Olney. "And I tweeted back, '[I] felt the same way about the Tom Brady coverage. Why spend all that time talking about a player doing stuff no one ever has?Jeez! Grab an O-lineman for that first postgame interview to talk blitz adjustments, just to mix it up."

Olney really did tweet that heated, sarcastic reply. Here's proof.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN @Michele_Tafoya @Angels @ohtani @BallySportWest Felt the same way about the Tom Brady coverage. Why spend all that time talking about a player doing stuff no one has ever done before? Jeez! Grab an O-lineman for that first postgame interview to talk blitz adjustments, just to mix it up. @Michele_Tafoya @Angels @ohtani @BallySportWest Felt the same way about the Tom Brady coverage. Why spend all that time talking about a player doing stuff no one has ever done before? Jeez! Grab an O-lineman for that first postgame interview to talk blitz adjustments, just to mix it up.

"Felt the same way about the Tom Brady coverage. Why spend all that time talking about a player doing stuff no one has ever done before? Jeez! Grab an O-lineman for that first postgame interview to talk blitz adjustments, just to mix it up." - @Buster Olney

Addressing his guest speaker, MLB writer Tim Kurkijan, Olney continued his rant against Tafoya.

"Michelle knows it, right?" said Olney. "You've got to focus on the source, and that's what we've got to do with Ohtani. How can we not talk about Ohtani, Tim?"

Kurkijan replied with an in-depth explanation of Ohtani's achievements and broken records fresh off the stat sheet from this weekend.

"Here's what Otani did over the weekend," said Kurkijan. "He got to 100 homers and 50 career steals in fewer games than all but five players in Major League history. He tied with Eric Davis, who's one of the most athletic players in the history of the sport, and that's who he tied to get fewest games to 100 homers and 50 steals."

Those are impressive facts. Shohei Ohtani is breaking records set by Hall of Famer legends who slugged baseballs better than most people in history. And Ohtani isn't just a batter; he's an ace pitcher, too.

"And do I have to remind you Ohtani's a pitcher?" Kurkijan continued. "Every day he is doing something that is so staggering that, to anyone who suggests 'Enough with Ohtani', I say, every day, more with Ohtani; please give me more because that number was just overwhelming. How in the world can he get to 100 homers and 50 steals faster than all those guys and tie with Eric Davis? That's ridiculous. It's amazing."

Tim Kurkijan and Buster Olney speak for all of us. The people want more Shohei Ohtani coverage, not less.

