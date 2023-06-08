Are any MLB games canceled today? Unpacking changes in schedule due to Canada wildfires impact

On Wednesday, the MLB postponed two night games due to poor air quality following the negative effect of the Canadian wildfires in Quebec.

The two games that were canceled were the New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox in New York and the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers in Philly. The games that were postponed have been rescheduled for Thursday.

However, the Yankees will take on the White Sox in a doubleheader later on Thursday in the Bronx. The start time for Game 2 is yet to be confirmed.

It doesn't seem like there are any more changes to the MLB schedule today. While the league has not canceled any more games on Thursday, health advisories have been put in place across the Northeast with areas like New York City blanketed in smoke from the wildfires.

FOX Weather @foxweather #BREAKING : Yankees-White Sox game this evening has been postponed because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. #BREAKING: Yankees-White Sox game this evening has been postponed because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. https://t.co/ldg3EVDx1r

The hazardous weather conditions could take a toll on the players and fans in attendance. Hence, the league needs to prioritize health and safety for all parties involved.

How many MLB games will take place on Thursday, June 8?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw

As things stand, there will be a total of 12 MLB games played on Thursday, June 8, 2023, including one doubleheader. Here's the full list of fixtures:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds at 12:35 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals at 1:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins vs Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles vs Milwaukee Brewers at 2:10 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies at 3:10 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees (Game 1) at 4:05 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees (Game 2) at TBD

Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies at 6:05 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves at 7:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET

