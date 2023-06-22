Are New York Mets games on YouTubeTV? Updated subscription details explored

A frustrating season for fans of the New York Mets just got worse as the team's exclusive content and games have been dropped by YoutubeTV. In a press release, SNY announced that the massive streaming service will no longer carry the channel, which is a hub for the New York Mets, and New York Jets, as well as collegiate sports in the New York region.

"Attention YouTube TV subscribers:" - @SNYtv

The announcement that the SNY channel was dropped by the service will greatly affect subscribers who are fans of the New York Mets. While the news will obviously be frustrating for Mets fans who relied upon the streaming service for all of their team's coverage.

In a release on SNY's website, the channel offered a long list of other streaming services that will continue to provide New Yorkers with all of the exclusive content. While the news is disappointing, the fact that there are alternatives could ease some of the negativity.

Gerald Paul @jpizz67 @SNYtv Cancelled DIRECTV when YouTube tv got the NFL ticket. Bit the bullet even though I couldn’t watch my Rangers on MSG, but at least they had my Mets & SNY. This is a joke. @SNYtv Cancelled DIRECTV when YouTube tv got the NFL ticket. Bit the bullet even though I couldn’t watch my Rangers on MSG, but at least they had my Mets & SNY. This is a joke.

A look at the YoutubeTV alternatives that will provide SNY coverage

While YoutubeTV will no longer provide their subscribers with the SNY channel, there are several services that will provide Mets fans with the content. Here is a list of TV providers inside SNY's territory.

DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Hulu + Live TV

There will also be several service area-specific providers that will continue to provide SNY's content to New York Mets and New York Jets fans. Among them are Comcast (Xfinity), Cox Communications, and Verizon Fios.

For some, the decision to cut SNY is the final straw for their subscription to the streaming service giant

Before the 2023 season, Youtube announced that it would no longer carry the MLB Network, which was a blow for baseball fans. But now, in the wake of the service dropping SNY, it may result in others breaking away from the subscription. At a monthly rate of $72.99 a month, it may not be the worst idea for some fans to move on from the service.

"Hey ⁦@YouTubeTV @SNY_Mets @SNYtv WHAT THE FUCK. This is a fucking dealbreaker. Cancelling my service. @YouTubeTV you have done nothing but disappoint since the day I signed up. I will gladly pay extra for cable." - @TheRealPJNY

