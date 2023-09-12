Are the Yankees promoting 2006 draft pick Zach McAllister? Former top prospect's career about to come full circle

The New York Yankees are promoting a former first round pick to the MLB squad in Zach McAllister. The pitcher was a first round pick for the team all the way back in 2006. Almost two decades later, he's coming back home.

Zach McAllister is an American professional baseball pitcher in the New York Yankees organization. He has previously played in Major League Baseball for the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers. He was drafted out of high school by the New York Yankees in 2006.

The Yankees tweeted this about the selection of McAllister and other moves they made to accompany it.

"Prior to today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Signed RHP Zach McAllister (#29) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster. Placed RHP Jonathan Loáisiga on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 9/10) with right elbow inflammation."

The team is in desperate need of pitching depth, so they're bringing up the former third-round pick who never actually played for the big league team. As soon as he gets into the game, he will be making his New York debut.

Promotion of Zach McAllister shows Yankees' dire situation

As mentioned, the Yankees made a flurry of other moves alongside the Zach McAllister call up. Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who spent time on the Injured List earlier in the season, is back on the IL.

Anthony Rizzo was placed on the 60-day IL, and Loaisiga joins several other pitchers on the shelf. Luis Severino is done for the season after an injury his last time out. His time in pinstripes may be over, too.

The Yankees need Zach McAllister

Nestor Cortes missed a large chunk of the season, returned for one start and was lost for the remainder of the season. Carlos Rodon is healthy at the moment, but he's been on the IL for a long time, too.

The Yankees needed pitching depth badly, as injuries (Frankie Montas hasn't played all year) have mounted. Now, they'll look to McAllister for some much needed depth. They've effectively punted the season, but they need arms to get through the remaining games.