When it rains, it pours and it is currently pouring thanks to Drew Thorpe's injury. The prospect has been placed on the Injured List, joining a host of others. Thorps is their number two pitching prospect and their fifth overall prospect, but his season is hitting a snag. Per reports, the pitcher is headed to the seven-day IL.

This indicates that Drew Thorpe may not be out all that long. The pitcher could return to action in a week, although that is the best case scenario. Thorpe is ranked 100th overall in MLB Pipeline.

According to MLB's own scouting report, Thorpe is performing well:

"Thorpe owned one of the best changeups in the 2022 Draft and earns double-plus grades from some scouts for his ability to get swings and misses as well as chases with a fading low-80s cambio. He can do the same with a low-80s slider after adding more depth to it last year. While his fastball features below-average velocity (parking at 89-92 mph, peaking at 95) and mild sink, it plays as an average offering because he commands it and mixes it well with the rest of his arsenal."

The Yankees need to turn to the future now that their aging stars have regressed. Thorpe was supposed to be part of that future, but it remains to be seen how this injury will impact him.

Yankees farm system is in dire straits with Drew Thorpe injury

The New York Yankees cannot catch a break. The big league squad, from Aaron Judge to Luis Severino, and from Carlos Rodon to Giancarlo Stanton, has suffered an immense amount of injuries.

The Yankees have suffered injuries

That hasn't stopped at the big league level. Upon calling up number two overall prospect Jasson Dominguez, the slugger hit four home runs in seven games before tearing his UCL.

Oswald Peraza was just placed on the IL as well. Now, Thorpe is joining them, though he wasn't up with the MLB team when this occurred. It's been a brutal season for New York, and things don't appear to be brightening.