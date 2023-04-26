Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is taking the MLB world by storm. Coming into his Wednesday start, Gallen had pitched 22 consecutive scoreless innings. He's now upped that streak to 28.

Gallen shut out the Kansas City Royals in a 2-0 win. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out a season-high 12 batters. He leads all pitchers in strikeouts with 51.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Zac Gallen has been out of this world Zac Gallen has been out of this world https://t.co/rqZez3qWFo

This success isn't sudden for Gallen, who had a tremendous year last year. He finished the 2022 season with a 12-4 record, tallying a 2.54 ERA with 192 strikeouts.

He's looking like one of the best arms in all of baseball this young season. If Gallen can keep this type of performance up all season, he's a contender to win the National League Cy Young Award.

"As long as the Diamondbacks are in the wild card hunt, Zac Gallen should be a front runner for Cy Young. Insanity every five days," one fan tweeted.

"This man is not human," another fan tweeted.

Arizona Diamondbacks fans couldn't be happier with Zac Gallen's start. He's been nearly automatic on the mound all season long. His only loss came in his first start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Besides his first start, Gallen has gone six or more innings in all his starts. In two of those starts, he struck out 11. It's safe to say. Gallen is at the top of his game.

Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks could surprise many people this year

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen could be at the forefront of the Arizona Diamondbacks' success this season. Wednesday's win against the Kansas City Royals improved their record to 14-12. They're deadlocked with the Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

New players like Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and rookie Corbin Carroll have been great for the team. Gurriel Jr., coming from the Toronto Blue Jays last season, is a source of power in the middle of their lineup. Carroll has done nothing but live up to expectations since being called up late last season. He's on pace to rival other top prospects for the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

The Diamondbacks have the talent to make the postseason this year, something they have not done since 2017. They were swept by the Dodgers 3-0 in the NL Division Series that season and are looking for revenge.

