The Texas Rangers made one of the first big trades of the season by bringing in seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman.

There wasn't much talk of Chapman this offseason when fans were throwing around names of pitchers that could help their teams. The Kansas City Royals eventually decided to take a chance on the 35-year-old, a decision that worked out pretty well for the club and player.

Chapman regained his confidence with the Royals after a rough 2022 season with the New York Yankees. He was so so good on the mound that the Texas Rangers came calling to add him to their talented arsenal of pitchers.

On Sunday, Chapman made his Rangers debut against the Houston Astros in front of 39,580 fervid fans at Globe Life Field. He did not disappoint.

MLB fans took to Twitter after a strong display from the flamethrowing lefty.

Jobu Cerrano @BostonSportsHb @MLBONFOX @Rangers Aroldis Chapman is only 35 but it feels like he’s been in the league for 25 years. @MLBONFOX @Rangers Aroldis Chapman is only 35 but it feels like he’s been in the league for 25 years.

Rangers Nation @RangerNationDAL Aroldis Chapman struck out two in his Rangers debut. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in his Rangers debut.

NMLB @PlayBoiWiLL_ @PitchingNinja I love how they way he stand there after a nasty pitch @PitchingNinja I love how they way he stand there after a nasty pitch 😎💯

Chapman, who has historically been used as a closer throughout his career, was brought in in the seventh. He struck out two batters and worked his way out of the inning in 16 pitches. The lefty's 102 mph reminds us all just how dangerous his fastball is.

The only hit he gave up on the night was a fastball to 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve.

Texas Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman is a seven-time All-Star and a World Series champion

Aroldis Chapman of the Texas Rangers throws on the field before the game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field

It has been a rollercoaster few seasons for Chapman. The powerful reliever has bounced around the league and represented three different organizations over the previous 12 months.

Last season, he had an off-year with the New York Yankees, finishing with a 4.46 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. He left the Bronx with his image tarnished after an embarrassing tattoo infection caused him to miss games. He was later dropped from the team's playoff roster.

This season, Chapman is 4-2 with a 2.37 ERA. He has already recorded 55 strikeouts over 29.1 innings and his strikeout per nine-inning rate of 16.4 is the second-best in the MLB.

Chapman is a seven-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

It's safe to say that Aroldis Chapman has revived his ailing career after a series of moves.

The Texas Rangers hold a healthy lead at the top of the American League West and a premier reliever could be the difference between a deep playoff run and an early postseason exit.

