Aroldis Chapman Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for the Cuban Missile

Aroldis Chapman continues to defy age and the narrative about him being washed up. While it remains a mystery as to why he seemingly refused to give 100% for the New York Yankees last season, the "Cuban Missile" has performed like his old self this year.

After signing with the Kansas City Royals to a one-year, $3.75 million deal, Chapman has seemingly turned back the clock. Last season, his four-seam fastball dipped to an average of 97.5 MPH, however, after leaving the Yankees for the Royals, Aroldis Chapman has hit triple digits yet again.

Jack Main @JackMainTV Aroldis Chapman is quietly having the best bounce-back start to 2023:



- 4-seam FB velocity: 99.5 mph (+2 from 2022), 96th percentile

- Sinker velocity: 102.2 mph (+2 from 2022)



6 IP, 9K's, 2BB, 1 Save. Going to be a heck of a deadline pickup for someone. Aroldis Chapman is quietly having the best bounce-back start to 2023:- 4-seam FB velocity: 99.5 mph (+2 from 2022), 96th percentile- Sinker velocity: 102.2 mph (+2 from 2022)6 IP, 9K's, 2BB, 1 Save. Going to be a heck of a deadline pickup for someone. https://t.co/r9Wx1kOgUA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aroldis Chapman is quietly having the best bounce-back start to 2023: 4-seam FB velocity: 99.5 mph (+2 from 2022), 96th percentile. Sinker velocity: 102.2 mph (+2 from 2022). 6 IP, 9K's, 2BB, 1 Save. Going to be a heck of a deadline pickup for someone." - @JackMainTV

Given his track record, affordable salary, and potential bounce-back to his previous All-Star form, Chapman could be an intriguing trade target for teams looking to acquire a relief pitcher. Here is a closer look at three potential landing spots for the 35-year-old veteran arm.

The Toronto Blue Jays could bolster their bullpen with Aroldis Chapman

For years, the bullpen has been one of the Toronto Blue Jays' biggest weaknesses, however, the front office has slowly rebuilt the struggling group. The emergence of Jordan Romano, as well as the additions of Erik Swanson, Adam Cimber, and Yimi Garcia, have helped improve the core.

lilyoyo @mytakesgo3000 ngl i woulda taken a flier on aroldis chapman if i was the blue jays, our BP is iffy. ngl i woulda taken a flier on aroldis chapman if i was the blue jays, our BP is iffy.

"ngl i woulda taken a flier on aroldis chapman if i was the blue jays, our BP is iffy." - @mytakesgo3000

That being said, Aroldis Chapman would be a considerable upgrade, and at an affordable $3.75 million guaranteed contract, he should be relatively easy to acquire.

The Texas Rangers could be an intriguing fit

As the Texas Rangers continue to push for their first World Series title in franchise history, the front office has aggressively improved their roster. After acquiring Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jacob deGrom in recent years, one section of the roster that could use a boost is the bullpen.

Currently, manager Bruce Bochy has not named an official closer, opting to use a closer-by-committee strategy. The Rangers only have two saves so far this season, with one going to Will Smith and the other going to Jose Leclerc. Chapman could enter the Rangers bullpen as a bona fide closer with a proven track record.

The Los Angeles Angels could use bullpen reinforcement

With a lot on the line this season for the Los Angeles Angels, from an extended playoff drought to the potential departure of superstar Shohei Ohtani, the Angels need to succeed. Enter Aroldis Chapman, who could bring stability to the Angels' questionable bullpen. The team attempted to sign him in free agency to no avail, but they could now acquire him via trade.

"A decision for free agent LHP Aroldis Chapman could be coming soon. Both LA teams, the #Dodgers & #Angels appear to be involved, #Brewers as well. Expect a decision by the weekend. #MLB" - @FrontPageMLB

Similar to the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels are without a designated closer. Jose Quijada currently leads the team with three saves, however, given his inconsistent track record, Chapman would be an instant upgrade for the desperate Angels franchise.

Poll : 0 votes