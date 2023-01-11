Aroldis Chapman: What is the fastest pitch the Cuban Missile has thrown?

During his prime, Aroldis Chapman was one of the most dominant relief pitchers of his generation. Dubbed "The Cuban Missile," Chapman burst onto the scene with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010. Since his debut, Chapman has been one of the most electric closers in the MLB.

While he may not be a finesse pitcher, he dazzled fans across the league with his incredible fastball velocity. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, Aroldis has been an intimidating presence every time he enters the game from the bullpen.

This Day in Chicago Sports @ChiSportsDay 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟓, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔



Chicago Cubs acquired RP Aroldis Chapman from the New York Yankees for 4 players, including 2B Gleyber Torres and RP Adam Warren.

𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟓, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 Chicago Cubs acquired RP Aroldis Chapman from the New York Yankees for 4 players, including 2B Gleyber Torres and RP Adam Warren. https://t.co/Zbh1YeyqyW

"July 25, 2016: Chicago Cubs acquired RP Aroldis Chapman from the New York Yankees for 4 players, including 2B Gleyber Torres and RP Adam Warren" - This Day in Chicago Sports

On September 24, 2010, Chapman took his velocity to a new level. The hard-throwing lefty was recorded throwing a pitch that clocked in at 105.1 mph. The pitch is the fastest pitch ever recorded in MLB history. While other players have hit 103 mph and 104 mph, no one has surpassed the Cuban Missile for the fastest pitch ever thrown.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports

September 24, 2010: Cincinnati #Reds RP Aroldis Chapman threw the fastest pitch (105.1 MPH) ever recorded in MLB history. Jordan Hicks tied it in 2018 but nobody has ever surpassed it September 24, 2010: Cincinnati #Reds RP Aroldis Chapman threw the fastest pitch (105.1 MPH) ever recorded in MLB history. Jordan Hicks tied it in 2018 but nobody has ever surpassed it https://t.co/mzcJnXNKzm

"September 24, 2010: Cincinnati #Reds RP Aroldis Chapman threw the fastest pitch (105.1 MPH) ever recorded in MLB history. Jordan Hicks tied it in 2018 but nobody has ever surpassed it" - Pro Sports Outlook

Now 34 years old, Chapman finds himself on the free agent market as he looks to continue his MLB career. The former All-Star had a dismal season for the New York Yankees last season. The veteran pitched to a 4-4 record with nine saves while posting a 4.46 ERA and a 1.431 WHIP.

While he has proven to be an effective closer in the past, now at the tail-end of his career, it may be difficult for Chapman to find a new team for next season. However, on a short-term, affordable contract, Chapman remains one of the most intriguing relief pitchers on the open market.

A look at Aroldis Chapman's MLB career to date

After debuting with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, Chapman quickly became one of the best relief pitchers in baseball. A seven-time All-Star, Chapman helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series, ending the club's 108-year championship drought.

Through 13 seasons in the Major Leagues, Chapman has a 44-35 record with 315 saves and a 2.48 ERA. His 315 saves rank him 24th on the MLB all-time saves list. It remains to be seen where he will play next season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have both been linked to the former All-Star.

Francys Romero @francysromeroFR Aroldis Chapman rumor about offers from Dodgers and Padres is not accurate. Chapman had a bullpen in Miami yesterday in front of one MLB team, but there's nothing on the table yet, per sources. Aroldis Chapman rumor about offers from Dodgers and Padres is not accurate. Chapman had a bullpen in Miami yesterday in front of one MLB team, but there's nothing on the table yet, per sources. https://t.co/0RsEZhrtky

"Aroldis Chapman rumor about offers from Dodgers and Padres is not accurate. Chapman had a bullpen in Miami yesterday in front of one MLB team, but there's nothing on the table yet, per sources." - Francys Romero

It will be interesting to see where history's quickest fastball lands for 2023.

