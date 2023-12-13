Astros All-Star Alex Bregman ups his sneaker game with stylish Nike Air Jordan 1 Low 'Chicago Twist'

The Houston Astros' All-Star third baseman, Alex Bregman, always manages to impress his fans with his unique choices in sports gear. Recently, Bregman shared his latest addition to his cleats collection on Instagram.

Bregman revealed a photo of his newest purchase of Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS Low Wolf Grey Chicago red baseball cleats on an Instagram story.

These exclusive sneakers are priced at around $445 on the Nike website. They fall under Nike's limited edition Air baseball series, crafted from full leather and featuring mesh tongues. Bregman captioned the photo with "Chicago Low" accompanied by a smiling emoji.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS Low, designed for the baseball diamond, combines the iconic look of the Air Jordan 1 with a molded outsole for great traction. The durable upper ensures a comfortable and supportive fit during games.

Here is a look.

In 2023, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman experienced a challenging season. Despite qualifying for their seventh consecutive American League Conference Series, Bregman and his teammates fell short against their cross-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, in the decisive seventh game.

Although Astros fans and players had hoped for a chance at their second consecutive World Series, the team's overall performance deserves commendation. Now, during the offseason, Bregman, along with other roster members, is taking time to relax and unwind in his own way.

Alex Bregman's journey with the Houston Astros

In 2015, the Houston Astros chose Alex Bregman as the third pick in the draft out of LSU. Since then, their partnership has been a win-win. Bregman started playing on July 25, 2016, and has been consistently doing well ever since.

He was selected as an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, clinched World Series victories in 2017 and 2022, secured a spot on the All-MLB Second Team and took home the Silver Slugger Award in 2019.

Alex Bregman proposed to his girlfriend Reagan Howard in January 2020. And in December of the same year, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony. Their son, Knox Samuel Bregman, was born on Aug. 1, 2022.

