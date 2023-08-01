The Houston Astros have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander from the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Verlander notched his 250th career triumph, 61 of which came while pitching for Houston. During the 2017 campaign, when he pitched the Astros to a World Series victory, he was initially acquired from the Detroit Tigers.

After agreeing to a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for 2025, Verlander was in his debut season with the Mets.

Meanwhile, Astros supporters are more excited about Kate Upton's return to Houston than they are about the trade of Justin Verlander. The following lists a few of the reactions from the Astros fans.

These Mets (Derogatory) @ciarasayslfgm more upset abt losing kate upton than JV tbh

Justin Verlander's trade to Houston Astros

Verlander has had an up-and-down season while playing for the New York Mets this year. He has a 6-5 record, a 3.15 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts.

Verlander, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, improved in his last few starts after having a challenging start to the year. As a member of the Houston Astros, Verlander had arguably the best season of his career, going 18-4 with a stunning 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 2022.

Along with Max Scherzer, Mark Canha, and David Robertson, Verlander is the another notable player to be sold by the Mets. The following trade pieces to fall before the deadline may include Tommy Pham and Carlos Carrasco.

The star pitcher will now have the opportunity to compete with the support of a more potent lineup. This will definitely improve Verlander's win-loss record, and increase his old team's chances of winning the World Series as well.