After winning the World Series, the Houston Astros went out and signed righty slugger Jose Abreu to reinforce and already talented lineup.

Abreu was voted the American League MVP in 2020, is a three-time All-Star was a Rookie of the Year back in 2014. He has also won three Silver Slugger Awards and has an impressive .852 lifetime OPS. The decision by the Astros to shell out $58.5 million on a proven MLB star seemed like a no-brainer at the time.

The move has not materialized as many Houston fans may have hoped. Abreu is off to a underwhelming start and has had difficulty finding any consistancy with the bat.

Houston Astros fans have been spoiled for close to a decade and have developed a taste for winning. The team has reached the World Series in four of the last six seasons and won the ultimate prize on two of those occasisons. They have an unexpected 17-17 record this year and fans are looking for answers. Jose Abreu's slow start makes him an easy target.

Astros fans took to Twitter to lament the big money signing. The 36-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since his move to Texas.

DavidMorant @DavidMorant48 @BenOndaTop He's the new Robel Garcia ... but with worse defense. @BenOndaTop He's the new Robel Garcia ... but with worse defense.

Dee @d33ness72 @astros Settle down fans, it's early in the season but I wish we'd kept Yuli. Jose Abreu was Dana Brown's move @astros Settle down fans, it's early in the season but I wish we'd kept Yuli. Jose Abreu was Dana Brown's move

fcbKimmich @w4nner7489 @BenOndaTop Washed gurriel was way better than abreu @BenOndaTop Washed gurriel was way better than abreu

319cucusa @319cucusaDolly @AdamSpolane I Still think it was a bad idea 2 ket Yuli go& trade for Abreu! Not a good trade at all!!! @AdamSpolane I Still think it was a bad idea 2 ket Yuli go& trade for Abreu! Not a good trade at all!!!

Kanuck @Kanuck1616 @astros_dude I was super excited with this signing and hate to give up hope that he will break out, but he looks lost at the plate and I am losing my faith. @astros_dude I was super excited with this signing and hate to give up hope that he will break out, but he looks lost at the plate and I am losing my faith.

Will Ramsey @RamRod122 @BenOndaTop He needs to be out of the clean up spot. He acts like he doesn’t care at all @BenOndaTop He needs to be out of the clean up spot. He acts like he doesn’t care at all

John white @Johnwhi30254624 @BenOndaTop Ya it’s hard to watch He should be batting in ninth spot @BenOndaTop Ya it’s hard to watch He should be batting in ninth spot

Astros Fever @AstrosFever @Chandler_Rome Time for us to admit that this was a bad signing @Chandler_Rome Time for us to admit that this was a bad signing

Jose Abreu has been one of the most consistent hitters in the MLB over the last decade

Jose Abreu reacts after striking out in the home opener against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field

The drop in form by Jose Abreu has been staggering and completely unexpected. Since making his debut in 2014, he has regularly performed at a high level.

Abreu is a career .290 hitter. Not only is he an above average contact hitter, he can hit with power. The Cuban native has finished with 30 or more home runs in five of his nine MLB seasons. He led the AL in RBIs on two occasions (2019, 2020) and has batted in a total of 876 runs over 1304 regular season games.

This season, Abreu has a .224/.273/.261 slash line and has just 13 RBIs over 34 games. Perhaps the most shocking statistic, he is yet to hit a homer this year.

Abreu has been poor but he is not the only Houston player currently in a slump. The return of 2017 MVP Jose Altuve should provide some stability to the lineup. In the meantime, the club will hope to stay within reach of the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers in the AL West.

