After winning the World Series, the Houston Astros went out and signed righty slugger Jose Abreu to reinforce and already talented lineup.
Abreu was voted the American League MVP in 2020, is a three-time All-Star was a Rookie of the Year back in 2014. He has also won three Silver Slugger Awards and has an impressive .852 lifetime OPS. The decision by the Astros to shell out $58.5 million on a proven MLB star seemed like a no-brainer at the time.
The move has not materialized as many Houston fans may have hoped. Abreu is off to a underwhelming start and has had difficulty finding any consistancy with the bat.
Houston Astros fans have been spoiled for close to a decade and have developed a taste for winning. The team has reached the World Series in four of the last six seasons and won the ultimate prize on two of those occasisons. They have an unexpected 17-17 record this year and fans are looking for answers. Jose Abreu's slow start makes him an easy target.
Astros fans took to Twitter to lament the big money signing. The 36-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since his move to Texas.
Jose Abreu has been one of the most consistent hitters in the MLB over the last decade
The drop in form by Jose Abreu has been staggering and completely unexpected. Since making his debut in 2014, he has regularly performed at a high level.
Abreu is a career .290 hitter. Not only is he an above average contact hitter, he can hit with power. The Cuban native has finished with 30 or more home runs in five of his nine MLB seasons. He led the AL in RBIs on two occasions (2019, 2020) and has batted in a total of 876 runs over 1304 regular season games.
This season, Abreu has a .224/.273/.261 slash line and has just 13 RBIs over 34 games. Perhaps the most shocking statistic, he is yet to hit a homer this year.
Abreu has been poor but he is not the only Houston player currently in a slump. The return of 2017 MVP Jose Altuve should provide some stability to the lineup. In the meantime, the club will hope to stay within reach of the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers in the AL West.