“Astros have hit 15 Mariners batters Mariners have hit 7 Astros batters” “Why would any team want to beat up a cr***y team like Mariners” - Houston Astros & Seattle Mariners fans battle over pitching narratives

As the Seattle Mariners creep back into playoff contention, a rivalry with the Houston Astros is starting to rejuvinate. This is the first time both teams have been good at the same time, thus sparking a rivalry this season. The teams have faced off twice since the All-Star break, and tensions have been increasing.
These past few games played between Seattle and Houston have been dicey. Multiple batters have been hit by each side's pitchers. Some seem to be intentional. A ball that was thrown at Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez caused him to go on the injured list due to a hand injury.
Conflicting narratives have come from both teams. However, information has come out that the Astros have hit more than twice as many Seattle Mariners batters.
This information came after the Houston Astros' announcers said the Mariners are known for hitting opposing teams' batters. However, this does not seem to be true at all, according to the statistics. This, of course, offended Mariners fans.
Although hometown announcers are supposed to root for thier teams, it is unnacceptable for them to spread misinformation. It's tragic to see, especially against the Mariners, who are true underdogs.
The Houston Astros have been dominant in the AL West. The Seattle Mariners, not so much
Since joining the American League West back in 2013, the Houston Astros have quickly become one of the best teams of this past decade. They have been to the World Series three times in the past seven seasons, winning it all back in 2017. However, the team has been shrouded with controversy ever since the infamous sign-stealing scandal was exposed.
The Seattle Mariners have been the complete opposite of the Astros when it comes to team success. The Mariners have not reached the playoffs since 2001, which is the longest drought in all of sports. Since Houston joined the AL West, they have dominated the division, with little to no other competition from other teams.
However, this season might be different for the Mariners. Although they got off to a slow start, Seattle has looked better than ever in recent weeks. They even went on a historic 14-game winning streak before the All-Star break. The Houston Astros have a sizeable 12-game lead over Seattle, but it appears that the Mariners might lock in their spot through the AL Wild Card. It is going to be very interesting to see how the rest of this season plays out for the Seattle Mariners.