Astros star Alex Bregman and wife Reagan set date night ablaze in stylish black flames, igniting off-season cargo chic

Astros' Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, always impress with their great fashion sense. The power couple recently wowed their fans by dressing up in striking black outfits for a special evening during the off-season.

In an Instagram story, Reagan shared a heartwarming photo with Alex enjoying a romantic date night at an exquisite restaurant. The couple wore big smiles as they posed for the camera.

Reagan opted for a stylish black playsuit paired with vintage baggy denim cargo pants and a casual black bag, leaving everyone spellbound.

On the other hand, Alex Bregman was spotted in an all-black comfortable outfit, perfect for date nights. The couple's fashion choices effortlessly blend elegance and comfort, making a statement whether it's a casual day out or a special date night.

Alex Bregman's relationship timeline

The couple has a wonderful love story that stands as a shining example of commitment, dedication, and unwavering support.

Both Alex and Reagan have followed their passions in their own fields. Reagan, who was once a model, made a shift to the business world and established Exiza, an ethical athleisure brand located in Houston.

Their love story started when they met through friends. Things took a big turn during a special trip to Aspen, Colorado in January 2020. Alex surprised Reagan with a touching proposal, marking the beginning of their journey to build a life together.

In February 2022, they joyfully announced the exciting news that they were expecting their first child. The arrival of their son, Knox Samuel, in August of the same year brought them immeasurable joy and marked the beginning of a new chapter in their journey as parents.

