Astros vs Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 17, 2025

The Astros and the Athletics meet for Game 2 of their three-game set on Tuesday after an exciting opening matchup wherein the latter came out on top against the AL West juggernauts. Nick Kurtz smashed the walk-off two-run bomb as the A's pulled off a 3-1 upset at home.
Reliever Jason Alexander will make his maiden start of the year on the road for Houston. Alexander holds an 18.00 ERA across four relief appearances this year. The Athletics, on the other hand, will tap on the services of J.P. Sears in hopes of continuing the momentum they've built in Game 1. Sears owns a 5-5 record in 14 starts with 58 punch-outs this campaign.
Astros vs. Athletics recent form and records
Although they lost the opening game to their division counterparts, the 'Stros have been far and away the most dominant team in the AL West this season. They were on a five-game winning streak before it was snapped by the A's and possess a 41-31 record.
The A's, meanwhile, have posted a 30-44 record and are in the bottom cellar of the division. One silver lining for their tough season, however, is that they are on a four-game winning streak and are slowly recovering from a disastrous month of May.
Astros vs. Athletics odds
Money Line: HOU (-114), ATH (+104)
Run Spread: HOU -1.5 (+134), ATH +1.5 (-160)
Total Runs: O 10.5 (-106), U 10.5 (-110)
Astros vs. Athletics injuries
HOU injury report
- Ronel Blanco (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jacob Melton (CF): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Lance McCullers Jr. (SP): 15-day IL (foot)
- Cristian Javier (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- J.P. France (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Pedro Leon (RF): 10-day IL (knee)
- Luis Garcia (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Zach Dezenzo (LF): 10-day IL (hand)
- Taylor Trammell (LF): 10-day IL (calf)
- Yordan Alvarez (LF): 10-day IL (hand)
- Chas McCormick (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Spencer Arrighetti (SP): 15-day IL (thumb)
- Hayden Wesneski (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
ATH injury report
- Zach Gelof (2B): 60-day IL (ribs)
- Gunnar Hoglund (SP): 15-day IL (hip)
- Miguel Andujar (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Gio Urshela (3B): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Shea Langeliers (C): 10-day IL (oblique)
Astros vs. Athletics projected lineup
HOU projected lineup
- Jeremy Pena (SS)
- Isaac Paredes (3B)
- Jose Altuve (2B)
- Yainer Diaz (C)
- Christian Walker (1B)
- Victor Caratini (DH)
- Jake Meyers (CF)
- Cam Smith (RF)
- Cooper Hummel (LF)
- Brandon Walter (SP, 18.00 ERA | 5 K)
ATH projected lineup
- Lawrence Butler (RF)
- Jacob Wilson (SS)
- Brent Rooker (DH)
- Tyler Soderstrom (LF)
- Max Muncy (3B)
- Nick Kurtz (1B)
- Austin Wyns (C)
- Luis Urias (2B)
- Denzel Clarke (CF)
- J.P. Sears (SP, 5-5 | 5.08 ERA | 58 K)
Astros vs. Athletics picks and game prediction
The bookmakers slightly favor the 'Stros in the middle game with an expectation of the game being a slugfest due to the form of the starters. Although the Athletics are inferior to their counterparts on paper, they should eke out another close win in a high-scoring affair.
Run Line: ATH +1.5 (-160)
Total Runs: O 10.5 (-106)
Prediction: ATH wins, 7-5