Athletics legend names 2 pitchers he’d trust vs Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge with game on the line

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani are the two most feared hitters in baseball and are producing MVP-calibre numbers in their respective leagues in 2025.

Ad

Judge and Ohtani were crowned MVPs in their respective leagues after the 2024 season and are showing no signs of slowing this year. While both sluggers battle for the top-hitting accolades again this season, Athletics legend Dave Stewart named two pitchers he'd trust to go against them.

In a conversation with Chris Townsend and Shooty Babitt on "A’s Cast Live," the three-time World Series winner named JP Sears and Luis Severino as the two Athletics pitchers he'd trust to pitch against Judge and Ohtani. He said (15:00 onwards):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's one guy that, in my opinion, has earned the right and has earned the respect to have the opportunity when he's on the pitching mound and that's JP Sears. He's been the number one guy, in my opinion, for this organization over the last three years, and so if JP Sears is on the mound, I know what he brings. And if I'm going to make a mistake, it's going to be with him.

Ad

"You know with some of the other guys, I might have to think about it. Um, you know, at this point, Severino, um? Though he's shown great bravado, I guess, is the word I would use. For me, those would be probably the only two guys that I might allow that opportunity. The rest of the staff if I got to put the four fingers up, I'll do that."

Ad

Ad

Athletics relying on JP Sears, Luis Severino despite inconsistencies

JP Sears is 4-3 after nine starts for the Athletics this season. While he has been solid, he had a shaky outing in his last start against the San Francisco Giants. He conceded four earned runs over six hits in four innings with just two strikeouts in a 9-1 loss.

Former Yankees ace Luis Severino has been an experienced presence in the Athletics young pitching staff. However, he seems to be struggling with control off late. He was taken apart by his former team last week, conceding eight earned runs in four innings in a 12-2 loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More