Athletics legend names 2 pitchers he’d trust vs Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge with game on the line

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani are the two most feared hitters in baseball and are producing MVP-calibre numbers in their respective leagues in 2025.
Judge and Ohtani were crowned MVPs in their respective leagues after the 2024 season and are showing no signs of slowing this year. While both sluggers battle for the top-hitting accolades again this season, Athletics legend Dave Stewart named two pitchers he'd trust to go against them.
In a conversation with Chris Townsend and Shooty Babitt on "A’s Cast Live," the three-time World Series winner named JP Sears and Luis Severino as the two Athletics pitchers he'd trust to pitch against Judge and Ohtani. He said (15:00 onwards):
"There's one guy that, in my opinion, has earned the right and has earned the respect to have the opportunity when he's on the pitching mound and that's JP Sears. He's been the number one guy, in my opinion, for this organization over the last three years, and so if JP Sears is on the mound, I know what he brings. And if I'm going to make a mistake, it's going to be with him.
"You know with some of the other guys, I might have to think about it. Um, you know, at this point, Severino, um? Though he's shown great bravado, I guess, is the word I would use. For me, those would be probably the only two guys that I might allow that opportunity. The rest of the staff if I got to put the four fingers up, I'll do that."
Athletics relying on JP Sears, Luis Severino despite inconsistencies
JP Sears is 4-3 after nine starts for the Athletics this season. While he has been solid, he had a shaky outing in his last start against the San Francisco Giants. He conceded four earned runs over six hits in four innings with just two strikeouts in a 9-1 loss.
Former Yankees ace Luis Severino has been an experienced presence in the Athletics young pitching staff. However, he seems to be struggling with control off late. He was taken apart by his former team last week, conceding eight earned runs in four innings in a 12-2 loss.