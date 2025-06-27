Astros vs. Cubs: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 27, 2025

Star slugger Kyle Tucker is set to return to his former stomping ground in Houston — this time as a part of the Cubs as they visit the Astros for a three-game series. An enthralling slugfest is expected in the battle of division leaders and potential postseason contenders.

The Cubbies are coming off a tie in their four-game series against the Cardinals. On the contrary, the Astros had a very impressive showing against the Phillies as they swept the latter by only giving up one run across the three-game fixture.

Astros vs. Cubs recent form and records

Chicago still holds the lead in the NL Central with a 48-33 record. What's even more impressive about Craig Counsell's squad is the 23-18 card that they've established away from home this year.

The Astros, likewise, have the same win-loss record against the Cubbies. With their sweep of the Phillies in Houston, they became the first American League team this season to record 30 wins at home.

Astros vs. Cubs odds

Money Line: HOU (-111), CHC (+102)

Run Spread: HOU +1.5 (-195), CHC -1.5 (+156)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (+105), U 8.5 (-127)

Astros vs. Cubs injuries

HOU injury report

Ronel Blanco (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Jacob Melton (CF): 10-day IL (ankle)

Lance McCullers Jr. (SP): 15-day IL (foot)

Cristian Javier (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

J.P. France (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Pedro Leon (RF): 10-day IL (knee)

Luis Garcia (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Zach Dezenzo (LF): 10-day IL (hand)

Taylor Trammell (LF): 10-day IL (calf)

Yordan Alvarez (LF): 10-day IL (hand)

Chas McCormick (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Spencer Arrighetti (SP): 15-day IL (thumb)

Hayden Wesneski (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Shawn Dubin (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)

CHC injury report

Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)

Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Astros vs. Cubs projected lineup

HOU projected lineup

Jeremy Pena (SS)

Isaac Paredes (3B)

Jose Altuve (LF)

Yainer Diaz (DH)

Cam Smith (RF)

Christian Walker (1B)

Victor Caratini (C)

Jake Meyers (CF)

Mauricio Dubon (2B)

Brandon Walter (SP, 0-1 | 3.80 ERA | 25 K)

CHC projected lineup

Ian Happ (LF)

Kyle Tucker (RF)

Seiya Suzuki (DH)

Carson Kelly (C)

Dansby Swanson (SS)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)

Nico Hoerner (2B)

Justin Turner (1B)

Matt Shaw (3B)

Cade Horton (SP, 3-1 | 3.73 ERA | 31 K)

Astros vs. Cubs picks and game prediction

Sparks are set to fly between the two juggernauts in Game 1. With Cade Horton being in better form against his opposite number, the Northsiders should grab a slim victory on the road.

Run Line: HOU +1.5 (-195)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (+105)

Prediction: CHC wins, 7-6

