Astros vs. Mariners: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 19, 2025

Game 2 between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners brings a clash of contrasts, an experienced arm trying to rediscover his rhythm versus a rookie looking to rebound under the lights at T-Mobile Park.

Lance McCullers Jr. returns to the hill with something to prove after a turbulent stretch, while Logan Evans aims to show that one bad outing won’t define his breakout campaign.

Add in Jose Altuve’s veteran spark and Cal Raleigh’s Derby-fueled power surge, and this matchup shapes up as a test of resilience, momentum and October intentions.

Starting Pitchers

Lance McCullers Jr. (Astros, RHP)

McCullers has struggled to regain consistency since returning from injury, posting a 6.48 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across eight starts in 2025. In his last start against the Rangers, he allowed five runs in just three innings, while striking out five.

While his curveball remains a swing-and-miss weapon, control issues and short outings have limited his impact. He’ll need to sharpen his command to contain Seattle’s power bats tonight.

Logan Evans (Mariners, RHP)

Rookie right-hander Logan Evans has held his own in the Mariners’ rotation, carrying a 3.75 ERA through nine starts. Though he was hit hard by the Yankees in his last appearance, surrendering six runs over 4.2 innings, Evans has generally kept Seattle competitive with solid pitch sequencing and above-average groundball rates. He’ll look to rebound at home against an Astros lineup that’s been streaky.

Hot Hitters

Cal Raleigh (Mariners)

Cal Raleigh isn’t just swinging a hot bat; he’s rewriting the script on catcher power in 2025. With 38 home runs, 83 RBIs and a .259 average, he’s become the heart of Seattle’s offense.

Just days ago, Raleigh lit up the national stage by winning the 2025 Home Run Derby, crushing 54 bombs and becoming the first-ever catcher and switch-hitter to take the crown. Riding that wave into Game 2, he’s not just a threat, he’s the headline.

Jose Altuve (Astros)

Jose Altuve remains a consistent spark plug at the top of Houston’s lineup, batting .274 with 17 home runs, 52 RBIs and 50 runs scored this season. His ability to jump on early pitches and spray hits to all fields keeps pressure on opposing pitchers, and with six steals as well, he’s still a dual threat on the basepaths.

Altuve’s veteran presence and clutch bat make him a key piece in the Astros’ offensive push.

Projected Lineups

3B Isaac Paredes (R)

RF Cam Smith (R)

LF Jose Altuve (R)

1B Christian Walker (R)

DH Victor Caratini (S)

C Yainer Diaz (R)

CF Taylor Trammell (L)

SS Mauricio Dubon (R)

2B Brice Matthews (R)

SP: Lance McCullers (R) - 2-4, 6.48 ERA

Seattle Mariners (Home Team):

SS J.P. Crawford (L)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R)

C Cal Raleigh (S)

LF Randy Arozarena (R)

DH Jorge Polanco (S)

1B Luke Raley (L)

RF Dominic Canzone (L)

3B Brooks Williamson (R)

2B Cole Young (L)

SP: Logan Evans (R) - 3-3, 3.75 ERA

Injury Report

Astros:

Yordan Alvarez (hand) – Out, 60-day IL

Cristian Javier, Luis García (elbow) – Rehab assignments ongoing

Jake Meyers (calf) – Out multiple weeks

Brendan Rodgers (oblique) – Rehab setback

Chas McCormick – Recently activated, limited availability

Mariners:

Bryce Miller (elbow) – IL, throwing BP soon

Collin Snider (forearm) – Rehab in Triple-A

Victor Robles (shoulder) – Out for the season

Ryan Bliss (biceps) – 60-day IL, likely out for the year

Current Odds

Run Line:

Astros -1.5 (+165)

Mariners +1.5 (−204)

Total:

Over 8 (−109)

Under 8 (−112)

Moneyline:

Astros +101

Mariners −123

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Mariners 4, Astros 2

Best Bets:

Mariners Moneyline (−123) – Logan Evans has the edge in recent form, and Seattle has won four of its last five games at home. Under 8 Total Runs (−112) – Both pitchers have shown signs of control lately, and T-Mobile Park continues to suppress offense.

Parlay: Mariners ML + Under 8 – Combines the home pitching advantage with run prevention for solid value.

