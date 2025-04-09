Astros vs. Mariners: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 9, MLB 2025

Series bragging rights will be on the line Wednesday when the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners close their three-game set at T-Mobile Park. Houston took the opener, but Seattle fought back yesterday, scoring the 2-1 triumph in a fabulous pitcher's duel to even it up.
The Astros will hold an extreme advantage in the starting pitching matchup of the finale, with Hunter Brown set to square off against Luis F. Castillo. Notice the initial. It's the other Castillo.
Astros vs. Mariners recent form and records
Houston
Sitting a single game under .500 entering today's finale, it's been a rough go for Joe Espada's Astros, who've been unable to win back-to-back games all season. Houston has also failed to bank successive series wins.
That could change today with the team looking to improve upon its 3-2 road record, which would add to the $135 in profit it has earned MLB bettors as visitors.
Seattle
It's been the same song and dance for the Mariners through 12 games played. The offense still can't hit worth a lick or score runs. While the pitching staff has once again been the anchor, the unit hasn't been quite up to the standard of former editions.
Because of it, Seattle brings up the rear of the AL West standings with a 4-8 overall record that's cost their $100-per-bet supporters over $500.
Injuries
Houston
- Taylor Trammell LF 10 Day IL - Calf
- Forrest Whitley SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Spencer Arrighetti SP 15 Day IL - Thumb
- Kaleb Ort P 15 Day IL - Oblique
- Lance McCullers Jr. P 15 Day IL - Forearm
- Shawn Dubin RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Pedro Leon RF 15 Day IL - Knee
- J.P. France SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Luis Garcia SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Cristian Javier SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Seattle
- Victor Robles CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- Matt Brash RP 15 Day IL - UCL
- George Kirby SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Troy Taylor SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Jackson Kowar RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Hunter Brown (1-1, 3.00 ERA)
- Brown has allowed nine hits (1 HR) and 4 ER with a 15:3 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.
- Brown tossed 6.0 innings with 5 hits allowed and 8:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio against Minnesota last time out.
- Brown is 1-3 with a 4.82 ERA and 40:15 K/BB ratio in 28.0 career IP thrown against the Mariners.
- Brown is 2-1 with a 0.75 ERA and 14:3 K/BB ratio in 12.0 career IP thrown at T-Mobile Park
Luis F. Castillo (0-0, 9.00 ERA)
- Castillo has allowed six hits (0 HR) and 3 ER with a 2:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio through one 2025 start.
- Castillo tossed 3.0 innings of six hit and 3 ER ball with a 2:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio against San Francisco last time out.
Must-Watch Hitters
Astros
With the other Castillo never once throwing at the Astros, there is no batter vs. pitcher data to dig into. Regardless, Houston has been ice cold at the dish with the offense owning a collective .202 batting average (#26) and averaging 2.91 runs per game (#30).
Jose Altuve has shown some life of late, having hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-18 with two home runs and four RBIs. He's +140 to tally 2+ bases and +225 to log an RBI for today's game.
Mariners
With Seattle plating 3.08 runs per game on average and batting .199 as a team, it's incredibly tough to get excited about backing any of the sticks in the home team's dugout for this matchup, especially considering they've done next to nothing against Hunter Brown in this venue.
However, Randy Arozarena is in the midst of a three-game hitting streak and is long overdue to reach the cheap seats. He hasn't done so since the calendar turned to April, and is +550 at DK to pull off the feat today.
Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds
Astros vs. Mariners expert picks and game prediction
It'll be cloudy and in the mid-50s for today's finale, creating a better environment for both batting lineups. Even so, that likely isn't going to matter for Seattle in this one with the team owners of a collective .202 batting average and 22% K rate against right-handed pitching overall.
Hunter Brown looked dominant in his last start, and he's laying a cheap price at DraftKings Sportsbook to win this game. Per Baseball Savant, the Mariners have one bat that sports a positive run value against his four-seamer and sinker arsenal. Look for another solid outing that puts Houston in a position to win the series.
Astros vs. Mariners Prediction: Houston Wins 6-2