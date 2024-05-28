Astros vs Mariners Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, May 28, 2024

The Houston Astros have started another series with a defeat, losing 3-2 to the Seattle Mariners in Game 1, of their four-game series on Monday. The two teams meet in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The M's made a head start with a 3-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodríguez and Mitch Garve. In the fifth inning, the Astros made it 3-2, thanks to Jake Meyers and Jon Singleton. However, they couldn't complete a comeback.

The Astros's recent offensive woes have got fans worried, so manager Joe Espada will have to find an answer. The Astros are third in the AL West with a 24-30 record, while the Mariners are leading the division with a 29-26 record.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Astros vs Mariners: Head-to-Head

Game 2 of the Astros Mariners series will be on Tuesday and will broadcast live on SCHN at 9:40 p.m. EDT. Fans can also view the online streaming of this game on FUBO TV.

This is the second series between the two teams this year in the regular season. The Mariners won the previous one 2-1. This AL West rivalry has been a long-standing one.

The two teams have crossed paths 207 times, with the Astros leading the Mariners 123-84.

Astros vs Mariners: Pitcher Predictions

For the Astros, Hunter Brown will be starting things off on the mound. This season, Brown has played 10 games, starting nine, and holds a record of 1-5. The 25-year-old star has an ERA of 7.06, along with a WHIP of 1.78 and 44 strikeouts.

From the M's dugout, Luis Castillo will start on the mound. The 31-year-old RHP has played and started 11 games this season. He holds a 4-6 record, with an ERA of 3.31, a WHIP of 1.21 and 69 strikeouts.

Astros vs Mariners: Predictions

The Mariners have emerged as a formidable team. However, even though the Astros lost Game 1 of their four-game series, they are still projected as the favorites to win Game 2.

The Astros' lineup should be a tough one for the Mariners to handle, even though they did a good job on Monday night. Players like Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and other will look to challange the Mariners pitchers.

Even if the M's keep the Astros hitters silent, they will still need to face their pitchers. The likes of Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly, Josh Hader and Brown will look to challenge the M's hitters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback