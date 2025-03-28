Astros vs Mets: Game 2, prediction, odds and picks - March 28, MLB 2025

The New York Mets were one Juan Soto swing away from possibly winning the Opening Day fixture on the road against the Houston Astros. With the Mets trailing 3-1 and two men on base, things couldn't have been any better for Soto to announce his arrival. However, on a 3-2 count, Soto lifted his bat on the outgoing slider from Astros closer Josh Hader to end the inning and the game.
The two teams face again on Friday at Minute Maid Park, with the Mets seeking revenge, while the Astros will hope that their pitching does the trick again in Game 2.
Astros vs Mets baseball betting odds
Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:
Money line: Mets +120, Astros -140
Over/under: 8 runs
Run line: Mets +1.5 (-190) | Astros -1.5 (+155)
Astros vs Mets recent form and records
The Mets have one of the highest payrolls in all of baseball. Yet, they haven't been able to produce results like the Dodgers. Last year, they made an underdog run the NLCS but lost to the NL West champions in six games.
Meanwhile, the Astros have seen more success than most teams in the majors in the last decade. They last missed the postseason in 2016, and since then, they have won two World Series titles and four AL pennants.
Players to watch
Astros starting pitcher: Hunter Brown
2024 stats: 11-9, 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP
Mets starting pitcher: Tylor Megill
2024 stats: 4-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP
Starting lineups
Astros
- LF Jose Altuve R
- 3B I. Paredes R
- DH Y. Alvarez L
- 1B C. Walker R
- C Yainer Diaz R
- SS Jeremy Pena R
- RF Cam Smith R
- 2B B. Rodgers R
- CF Jake Meyers R
Mets
- SS F. Lindor S
- RF Juan Soto L
- 1B Pete Alonso R
- LF B. Nimmo L
- 3B Mark Vientos R
- DH Jesse Winker L
- C Luis Torrens R
- 2B Brett Baty L
- CF T. Taylor R
Astros vs Mets game prediction
The Astros have players like Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker who can turn the game on its head, but they are susceptible to failture. The team traded away their superstar outfielder, Kyle Tucker in the offseason, leaving them short on power.
Meanwhile, the Mets have several power hitters in their lineup, like Pete Alonso and Juan Soto, who could do some real damage. If any of them comes to the party against the right-handed Hunter Brown, expect the Mets to secure a convincing win.
Prediction: Mets 7, Astros 3