Astros vs. Mets: Game 3 prediction, odds and picks - June 30, MLB 2024 

There has been nothing to separate the Astros and the Mets in the two games so far at Citi Field in Queens. The hosts won the first game convincingly and were on track to take the series before Houston rallied in the last two innings to take the spoils on Saturday.

Both teams are locked at the .500 PCT mark, with the Mets (40-40) in third place in the NL East and the Astros (41-41) in second in the AL West, ahead of their meeting on Sunday. They are vying for the Wild Card spots. New York sit just one game behind the last WC spot holders in the NL, the Cardinals, and Houston 3.5 games behind the Royals in fifth.

Mets vs. Astros: Game 3 Odds

Astros +135 +1.5(-150) O 8.5 (-120) Mets -160 -1.5(+125) U 8.5 (+100)

Mets vs. Astros: Game 3 Where to Watch

The game will be broadcast on WPIX and the SpaceCity Home Network for Houston fans from 1.40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Mets vs. Astros: Game 3 Prediction

The Astros are 17-22 on the road this season, but their lineup has been hot in the past few games. They lead in batting average, with a combined total of .264. They will be reliant on the likes of Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez to get off to a good start.

The Mets also do not have a positive home record, with 21-24, but have outscored their opponents in the last 10 games by a total of 31 runs. Impressively, they have won 20 of 28 games when their batters have gone yard more than once.

Pete Alonso leads the home run charts with 17, but Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos will be the ones to watch out for. The latter is 13-41 with five home runs in the last 10 games.

Shawn Dubin will start on the mound for Houston and will look to improve his season's 5.64 ERA and 1-1 record. He will be up against Luis Severino who has been solid on the mound for New York with 5-2 record and 3.29 ERA. Expect another tight counter in the series decider.