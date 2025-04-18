Astros vs. Padres: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025

The Houston Astros will host the San Diego Padres for a three-game series with the first game starting on Friday. While the Astros are bottom of the AL West, the Padres lead the NL West, in a contrasting start to their 2025 MLB seasons.
Astros vs. Padres form and records
The Astros have lost three of their last five games and come into the contest after a series defeat against the St. Louis Cardinals. Their 8-10 overall record this season tells the story of their woeful start.
The Padres, on the other hand, lead a highly competitive NL West with a 15-4 overall record, pipping the defending World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in second place for the best record in the MLB this season. They come into the contest after a series win against the Chicago Cubs, winning four of their last five games.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Ryan Gusto (HOU) vs. Kyle Hart (SD)
Astros Starter Ryan Gusto is 1-1 this season after five starts with a 3.00 ERA over 12 innings.
Last Start: It wasn't a pleasant outing for Gusto in his last start as he conceded three earned runs in four innings in a 4-1 loss against the Los Angeles Angels.
Kyle Hart, on the other hand, is 2-0 for the NL West leaders this season.
Last Start: Hart's last start helped the Padres shut out the Cubs for a 2-0 win as the San Diego ace pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.
Must-Watch Hitters
Astros
Although not up to his usual standards, veteran All-Star slugger Jose Altuve has arguably been the Astros' best hitter this season. Altuve is batting .311 with three home runs and seven RBIs.
Padres
The San Diego offense has been led by a rejuvenated Fernando Tatis Jr. The All-Star slugger is putting up MVP-calibre numbers with six home runs, 14 RBIs and a .348 batting average.
Injuries
Astros
Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL
Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL
Ray Gaither: 7-Day IL
Glenn Otto: 7-Day IL
Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL
Padres
Forrest Wall: 7-Day IL
Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL
Francis Pena: OUT
Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL
Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL
Astros vs. Padres Game 1 betting odds
Astros vs. Padres Game 1 expert picks and prediction
The Padres are one of the most in-form teams in the major league this season and it will be hard for the Astros starter to contain the San Diego offense in the series opener. Expect the visiting San Diego to edge past the Astros on Friday.
Runline: -1.5
Total Runs: Under 9
Score Prediction: Padres 4 - 2 Astros