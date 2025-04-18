Astros vs. Padres: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025

The Houston Astros will host the San Diego Padres for a three-game series with the first game starting on Friday. While the Astros are bottom of the AL West, the Padres lead the NL West, in a contrasting start to their 2025 MLB seasons.

Ad

Astros vs. Padres form and records

The Astros have lost three of their last five games and come into the contest after a series defeat against the St. Louis Cardinals. Their 8-10 overall record this season tells the story of their woeful start.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Padres, on the other hand, lead a highly competitive NL West with a 15-4 overall record, pipping the defending World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in second place for the best record in the MLB this season. They come into the contest after a series win against the Chicago Cubs, winning four of their last five games.

Ad

Trending

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Ryan Gusto (HOU) vs. Kyle Hart (SD)

Astros Starter Ryan Gusto is 1-1 this season after five starts with a 3.00 ERA over 12 innings.

Last Start: It wasn't a pleasant outing for Gusto in his last start as he conceded three earned runs in four innings in a 4-1 loss against the Los Angeles Angels.

Kyle Hart, on the other hand, is 2-0 for the NL West leaders this season.

Ad

Last Start: Hart's last start helped the Padres shut out the Cubs for a 2-0 win as the San Diego ace pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Must-Watch Hitters

Astros

Although not up to his usual standards, veteran All-Star slugger Jose Altuve has arguably been the Astros' best hitter this season. Altuve is batting .311 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

Padres

The San Diego offense has been led by a rejuvenated Fernando Tatis Jr. The All-Star slugger is putting up MVP-calibre numbers with six home runs, 14 RBIs and a .348 batting average.

Ad

Injuries

Astros

Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL

Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL

Ray Gaither: 7-Day IL

Glenn Otto: 7-Day IL

Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL

Padres

Forrest Wall: 7-Day IL

Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL

Francis Pena: OUT

Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL

Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL

Astros vs. Padres Game 1 betting odds

Friday 04/17 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs Astros -140 -1.5 (+155) U 9 (-120) Padres +115 +1.5 (-190) O 9 (+100)

Ad

Astros vs. Padres Game 1 expert picks and prediction

The Padres are one of the most in-form teams in the major league this season and it will be hard for the Astros starter to contain the San Diego offense in the series opener. Expect the visiting San Diego to edge past the Astros on Friday.

Runline: -1.5

Total Runs: Under 9

Score Prediction: Padres 4 - 2 Astros

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More