Astros vs Pirates: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 5, 2025

The Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates have traded identical 3-0 wins in the first two games as they head into the decider. The Astros on the road have been subpar, winning just 11 of their 33 games this season. Pittsburgh has won 14 games at PNC Park this season.
The Astros need to keep winning to keep hold of first place in the AL West standings, with the Seattle Mariners just 0.5 games behind. They are unbeaten in their last three series.
The Pirates, meanwhile, remain last in the NL Central standings with a 23-39 record. They will look to avoid their second straight series after the San Diego Padres beat them the previous week in three games.
Astros vs. Pirates Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 6:40 p.m. ET
Money Line: Astros -148
Over/Under: Over 7.5 runs
Weather: Rainy, 80 degrees F, 53% chance of precipitation, wind six mph out
Astros vs. Pirates Game 3: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Astros
- Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique),
- Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand),
- Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand),
- Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb),
- Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf),
- Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)
Pirates
- Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion),
- Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Astros
- SS Jeremy Pena [R]
- 3B I. Paredes [R]
- 2B Jose Altuve [R]
- 1B C. Walker [R]
- DH Yainer Diaz [R]
- C V. Caratini [S]
- CF Jake Meyers [R]
- RF Cam Smith [R]
- LF Jacob Melton [L]
Pirates
- CF Oneil Cruz [L]
- DH A. McCutchen [R]
- RF B. Reynolds [S]
- 3B K. Hayes [R]
- 2B N. Gonzales [R]
- LF Tommy Pham [R]
- 1B E. Rodriguez [S]
- C Henry Davis [R]
- SS I. Kiner-Falefa [R]
Astros vs. Pirates Game 3: Prediction and Picks
Framber Valdez starts on the mound for the Houston Astros. The pitcher has 5-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 73 strikeouts this season.
He is starting to show the same consistency of the strong 2024 season, having induced a one-run full game effort in his last start. He will be up against the Pirates' Mitch Keller (1-7, 3.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 56 strikeouts), who hasn't had the best of starts to his season.
With the bat, Jose Altuve has finally started to show some form, going 12-for-37 in the last ten games with four RBIs and three homers. Oneil Cruz continues to have a strong slugging percentage of .474 for the Pirates.
Both teams have an identical .257 average in the last ten games, but the Pirates' pitching outscored the Astros with a 3.00 ERA compared to a 4.14 ERA.
Prediction: Astros 5, Pirates 4
Picks: Astros -148, Over 7.5 runs