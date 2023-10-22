Astros vs Rangers ALCS Game 6 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 22 | MLB 2023 Postseason

Game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros was as chaotic as it was entertaining. Houston took the victory 5-4, putting them ahead of Texas 3-2 in the series, thanks to a late-inning go-ahead homer from Jose Altuve.

There were three lead changes in the game and a benches-clearing scuffle. It resulted in Bryan Abreu being suspended and Dusty Baker, Lance McCullers Jr., and Adolis Garcia receiving fines.

Astros vs. Rangers Predictions

Pitching matchups have already been announced for Sunday's battle. The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi, and the Astros will have Framber Valdez take the mound. Valdez struggled in Game 2, going just 2.2 innings and giving up five runs. He will look to avenge his shaky start and put his team in a position to advance to the World Series.

However, he will have to shut down the Rangers' hot bats. Looking at recent trends, home-field advantage has been lost in this series. Neither team has gotten a win at home, and I believe that trend will continue on Sunday. I like the Rangers to even the series and give fans the quintessential Game 7.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Tips

According to FanDuel, the Astros have a slight edge over the Rangers in Game 6. They are a -126 favorite, while the Rangers are +108. The run line has not changed much in this series, sitting at an over/under of 8.5 runs. You made some money if you rode my Bryce Harper anytime home run for Game 5 of the NLCS. In this game, I like Marcus Semien to hit a home run. He is 11-38 against Valdez, with two home runs to his credit. He is +470 to do so, which would be a nice payout.

Where to watch Astros vs. Rangers

FOX is the exclusive home for the American League Championship Series. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 P.M. ET, 7:03 P.M. CST, and 5:03 P.M. PT. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 for viewers with cable. Fans wanting to livestream the game can do so on Fubo TV, where a free trial is available.