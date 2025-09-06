Astros vs. Rangers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 6, 2025

The AL West spotlight shines bright in Arlington as the first-place Astros face the surging Rangers, who have won three straight at home and lead the season series 5-3.

With Houston’s Hunter Brown and Texas ace Jacob deGrom set to duel, expect a tense, low-scoring battle that could swing momentum in this heated division race.

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers - Jacob deGrom (RHP)

deGrom has been the Rangers' rotation’s backbone, mixing high-spin breaking stuff with a plus fastball and excellent control this season. When he’s on, he forces quick outs and keeps pitch counts manageable; that’s exactly what Texas needs to quiet Houston’s left-handed power.

Houston Astros - Hunter Brown (RHP)

Brown has carved himself into Houston’s most trustworthy starter, pairing swing-and-miss stuff with strong command. He’s shown the ability to limit the long ball and work out of trouble with weak contact, the matchup hinges on whether Texas can get to him early.

Hot Hitters to Watch

For Houston, Yordan Alvarez is still finding his rhythm after missing significant time, batting .273 with 5 home runs and 25 RBIs in 2025. While his raw power hasn’t fully resurfaced, he remains one swing away from changing a game and has hit safely in six of his last nine appearances.

On the Rangers’ side, young talent standout Wyatt Langford has been a catalyst in the lineup, hitting .248 with 21 homers, 59 RBIs, and an impressive 18 stolen bases. His ability to combine speed and power makes him a constant two-way threat, particularly dangerous against left-handed pitching.

Injury Report

Texas Rangers:

Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy)

Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot)

Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Houston Astros:

Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (elbow)

John Rooney: 60-Day IL (concussion/nasal)

Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring)

Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf)

Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand)

Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line:

Rangers -1.5 (+173)

Astros +1.5 (−215)

Total:

Over 6.5 (−121)

Under 6.5 (−101)

Moneyline:

Rangers −101

Astros −121

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Rangers Moneyline (−101) Over 6.5 Yordan Alvarez 1+ Base Hit

Projection: Rangers 4, Astros 3

