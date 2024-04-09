Astros vs. Royals Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The Houston Astros take on the Kansas City Royals for the first time in 2024, in a three-game series, starting Tuesday.

The Astros are coming off a huge 10-5 victory against the Texas Rangers. After a terrible start, they seem to be picking up the pace. Meanwhile, the Royals are coming off a clean four-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals are third in the AL Central, while the Astros hold the same position in the AL West. On that note, let's look at the preview, probable pitchers and more in the upcoming series.

Astros vs Royals Preview

The first two games will commence at 6:40 pm Central Time at the Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, while an earlier start is scheduled for the third game at 1:10 pm Central Time.

The Royals are riding a four-game winning streak and are 5-4 on the season. Meanwhile, despite being third in their division, the Astros are 4-7, along with the Seattle Mariners.

After this series, Houston returns to Minute Maid Park to square off against the Rangers, while the Royals take on the Mets in New York.

Astros vs Royals Pitching Matchups

Game 1

Christian Xavier will take the mound as the starting pitcher against the Royals. Xavier took to a strong start this season with a 1-0 record and a 0-00 ERA. The 27-year-old looks promising to start the series.

The Royals will deliver Cole Ragans to start in Game 1. Ragans holds a 1.46 ERA with a 0-1 record in 12-plus innings pitched. The Royals will need to turn to their bats for support.

Game 2

Hunter Brown will make his second start for the team in Game 2. He struggled in his first appearance after pitching seven innings. The 25-year-old is 0-1 on the season with a 6.43 ERA.

The Royals will turn towards Seth Lugo to match Brown. Lugo took to a fine start with a 1-0 record and a strong 0.71 ERA. He pitched 12-plus innings and holds a solid 1.03 WHIP.

Game 3

J.P. France will get the nod against the Royals for the final outing. France is 0-1 on the season with a 4.76 ERA.

The 29-year-old holds a 1.50 WHIP. As for the Royals. Right-handed pitcher Brady Singer will look to close the series. Singer is 1-0 with a 0.68 ERA and a spectacular WHIP of 0.53.

Astros vs Royals players to watch out for

Yordan Alvarez

Alvarez is the hottest hitter on the team and the leader in home runs with four. The slugger has 13 hits nine RBIs and is slashing .295/.367/.981. Alvarez is one player to watch out for in the series.

MJ Melendez

MJ Melendez has been a powerhouse for the Royals with three home runs, eight RBIs and 10 hits. The 25-year-old slugger is slashing .323/.382 /1.124.

