Astros vs. Yankees: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 8, 2025

The New York Yankees welcome the Houston Astros to Yankee Stadium for the first game of a three-game series on Friday. The Yankees have been strong at home this season with a 34-22 record, especially in games where they hit multiple homers, led by the red-hot Aaron Judge, who's hitting .339 with 37 home runs.

Houston arrives with a 64-51 overall record and thrives when it gets at least eight hits, with Jose Altuve anchoring the offense. Both teams enter this matchup with similar recent form, making this opener critical in setting the tone for the series.

Starting Pitchers

Hunter Brown (Astros)

Brown has been a standout this year with a 9-5 record, a stellar 2.47 ERA and a WHIP under 1.00 (0.98) across 131 innings.

He recently pitched seven strong innings against Boston, giving up just one run and striking out six. Brown’s command and strikeout ability make him a tough opponent, especially on the road in this series opener.

Cam Schlittler (Yankees)

Schlittler is newer to the rotation, with a 1-2 record with a 4.58 ERA and a high 1.68 WHIP over 19.2 innings.

Nevertheless, he showed flashes of potential in his last start, striking out six while allowing two runs in five innings against Miami. His challenge will be limiting walks and managing contact against the Astros’ strong lineup.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Jose Altuve (Astros)

Altuve is having a solid 2025 season, batting .280 with 19 home runs, 59 RBIs and seven stolen bases. He’s coming off a strong recent game where he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk, helping Houston secure a win over Miami on Aug. 5.

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Judge continues to be a dominant force for New York, hitting .339 with 37 home runs, 85 RBIs and six stolen bases. His consistent power and ability to drive in runs make him the key threat in this series opener.

Injury Report

Yankees

Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back)

Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros

Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring)

Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger)

Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf)

Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand)

Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand)

Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow)

J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current Odds

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+140) | Yankees +1.5 (-172)

Total: Over 8 (-114) | Under 8 (-107)

Moneyline: Astros -119 | Yankees -102

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score: Astros 5, Yankees 3

Best Bets

Astros Moneyline (-119) - Favor Brown’s control and Houston’s lineup depth. Over 8 Runs (-114) - Both teams have potent offenses. Run Line: Yankees +1.5 (-172) - Schlittler’s home advantage and Astros’ occasional bullpen struggles keep this close.

