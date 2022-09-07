"Astros win and Hunter Brown is a future ace" "Hunter Brown is a stud and the league is absolutely furious" - Houston Astros fans thrilled as top prospect Hunter Brown shines in a brilliant debut performance

Hunter Brown made a dream debut for the Houston Astros on Monday against in-state rival Texas Rangers. The 24-year-old rookie threw a gem in his first start at Minute Maid Park in front of a crowd of 42,060. Astros fans had high hopes for the kid from Detroit, and Brown did not disappoint.

In a 1-0 Astros win, Hunter Brown was efficient and accurate. He had the Rangers' hitters off-balance all evening. The Astros' top prospect pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits to record his first MLB win. It took just 79 pitches for him to complete 18 outs. He struck out five on the night and walked only one hitter.

The Houston Astros have a 87-48 record this season and hold the best record in the American League. They have a commanding 11-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. The team has a plethora of talent. The addition of Hunter Brown adds depth as they approach the playoffs. Astros fans were quick to jump on the Brown train as the pitcher exceeded expectations in his first start.

If Brown was nervous entering the game, he hid it well. In his first inning, he struck out Marcus Semien and Corey Seager before dismissing Nathaniel Lowe on one pitch.

Asked about his memorable night, Brown was both humble and enthusiastic with his response.

"This is just a great group of guys. It has been very easy. It was nice to hear the fans. It was awesome," said Brown.

Brown also paid compliments to his catcher Martin Maldonado and the defense that backed him up.

Houston Astros top prospect Hunter Brown threw 6 scoreless innings in his debut performace

Hunter Brown walks to the dugout for his mlb debut with Martin Maldonado against the Texas Rangers.

A recent calf injury placed Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list. That will provide Brown a few more opportunities in the coming weeks. The Astros have decided to throw him into the deep end. Instead of relieving from the bullpen, Brown will likely remain in the starting rotation for the remainder of the season.

Fans were quick to point out the pitching style similarities of Brown and Verlander. Both are righties and have like motion. Brown now has a chance to work closely with his childhood idol to improve his game.

The Astros continue to cruise into the playoffs. The team is 7-3 in their last 10 games. After the Rangers, the Astros will face the Los Angeles Angels in a series they are expected to win.

With a starting rotation of Justin Verlander, Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, and Jake Odorizzi, the team is spoiled for riches. Hunter Brown adds depth, youth, and quality to an already stellar pitching core. With talent on both sides of the field, the Astros are favorites to make another World Series appearance this year.

