Athletics vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 24, 2025

The Houston Astros open a fresh series at home against the Athletics, looking to bounce back from recent inconsistencies. With Jason Alexander taking the mound in just his second start of the season, the Astros will rely heavily on their offense, led by sluggers like Christian Walker.

Meanwhile, the Athletics send Luis Severino to the hill, hoping his veteran presence can help snap their own skid. The A's have dropped four of their last four games, while Houston enters having won four of their last four. With two volatile arms on the mound, Game 1 could tilt on who makes fewer mistakes early.

Starting Pitchers

Luis Severino (Athletics, RHP)

Despite a rough 3-11 record and a 5.10 ERA across 118.1 innings, Severino showed signs of steadiness in his latest outing, holding Cleveland to two runs over five frames. His 1.39 WHIP and declining strikeout rate (84 Ks) reflect inconsistencies, but when his fastball-slider combo clicks, he can still deliver league-average results.

Jason Alexander (Astros, RHP)

Alexander enters with a shaky 8.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over just 15 innings pitched this season. While he’s managed 11 strikeouts, his 10 walks and 17 hits allowed point to major command and contact issues. With a BB/9 of 6.0 and HR/9 of 1.8, he’s struggled to keep runners off base and balls in the park, making him a high-risk arm for Houston in this matchup.

Hot Batters to Watch

Brent Rooker (Athletics)

Rooker has been a reliable power bat in the A's lineup, slashing .275 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs on the season. With 64 runs scored and a solid approach at the plate, he continues to be a key offensive engine, especially against right-handed pitching.

Christian Walker (Houston Astros)

At 34, Walker brings veteran presence to the Astros’ first base. Though his average sits at .237, he has contributed 13 home runs and 52 RBIs this season. Walker’s ability to drive in runs and provide occasional power makes him a steady, dependable part of Houston’s lineup.

Probable Lineup

Athletics (Away Team)

CF Lane Butler (L)

SS Jacob Wilson (R)

1B Nick Kurtz (L)

DH Brent Rooker (R)

C Sean Langeliers (R)

LF Tanner Soderstrom (L)

RF Manny Andujar (R)

3B Gio Urshela (R)

2B Luis Urias (R)

SP: Luis Severino (R) 3-11, 5.10 ERA

Astros (Home Team)

RF Cam Smith (R)

2B Jose Altuve (R)

DH Victor Caratini (S)

1B Chas McCormick Walker (R)

C Yainer Diaz (R)

LF Trey Trammell (L)

CF Chas McCormick (R)

SS Bo Matthews (R)

3B Mauricio Dubon (R)

SP: Jason Alexander (R) 1-0, 8.40 ERA

Injury Report

Houston Astros

Lance McCullers Jr. (finger blister) – 15-day IL

Jeremy Pena (rib fracture) – Out until late July

Isaac Paredes (hamstring) – 10-day IL

Yordan Alvarez (hand) – 60-day IL, limited tee work

Jake Meyers (calf) – 10-day IL

Luis Guillorme (hamstring) – Rehab assignment underway

Athletics

Max Muncy (hand fracture) – 10-day IL

Denzel Clarke (adductor strain) – Out until late August

Jose Leclerc (shoulder) – 60-day IL

Gunnar Hoglund (hip surgery) – Out for season

Current Odds

Run Line: Athletics –1.5 (+162) | Astros +1.5 (–199)

Total: Over 8 (–119) | Under 8 (+101)

Moneyline: Athletics +101 | Astros –123

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Astros 5, Athletics 4

Top Bets:

Over 8 Total Runs (−119) – With both starters showing recent struggles, expect steady offense from both sides. Astros Moneyline (−123) – Houston’s lineup depth and home edge make them the safer pick.

Parlay: Astros ML + Over 8 – Strong value combining Houston’s edge with a likely high-scoring game.

