Athletics vs Astros: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 28, 2025

The Athletics, formerly of Oakland, and the Houston Astros will finish their two-game series today at 2:10 pm EDT in Houston. The Astros dominated in Game 1, so the A's will be attempting to salvage a split, while Houston goes for a sweep.

Athletics vs Astros Recent Form and Records

The Athletics enter play today at 23-32. They have fallen to last place in the AL West. They are 1-9 in their last 10 contests. The A's are coming off a series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston comes into today with a 29-25 record, second in the West. It is 6-4 in its last 10 and has a three-game winning streak. The Astros are coming off a series win over the Seattle Mariners.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Luis Severino (1-4, 4.11 ERA, 50 strikeouts) vs. Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 14 strikeouts)

Luis Severino is on the mound today (Imagn)

Luis Severino was 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings last year for the New York Mets.

Last Start: Six innings, seven hits, two runs, no walks, and five strikeouts

Career vs. Astros: 2-4 with a 4.96 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52.2 innings (10 appearances)

Lance McCullers Jr. was 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched in 2022, his last season pitching.

Last Start: 4.1 innings, five hits, two runs, three walks, and eight strikeouts

Career vs. Athletics: 7-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 78 innings (14 appearances)

Must-watch Hitters

Athletics

Jacob Wilson has been a hitting machine for Oakland. He's batting a team-high .348 with 71 total hits. He also has a .390 on-base percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has been good for the A's. He has 10 home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs. He also has a .785 OPS.

Astros

Isaac Paredes has been one of the best hitters Houston has had this season. Not only does he lead with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs, but he's also got a team-high .371 OBP.

Isaac Paredes has been good (Imagn)

Jeremy Pena has been a consistent force for the Astros, hitting .298 (second on the team) with 61 total hits, the most on the team.

Injuries

The latest injury update for Houston states that Yordan Alvarez is taking part in baseball activities, but he's still nowhere near a return. For the Athletics, Zack Gelof remains on the 60-day IL, but he was cleared to begin hitting.

Athletics vs. Astros Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Athletics +118 A's +1.5 (-175) Over 8.5 (+100) Astros -145 Astros -1.5 (+145) Under 8.5 (-120)

Athletics vs Astros Expert Predictions

The Athletics have the edge in the pitching matchup. Luis Severino has been decent and was very solid last year. Lance McCullers has returned from a roughly three-year absence, but he's been mediocre this year since coming back.

The Astros have the better offense, but the A's have been buoyed by a few good players having good performances this season. That could be enough to steal a win here.

Predictions: Athletics 5, Astros 4

