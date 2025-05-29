Athletics vs Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 29, 2025

The Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a series on Thursday. Both these teams have been struggling lately but they have also shown that they can do some damage on offense.
The Athletics are 23-33 while the Blue Jays are 27-28. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and some predictions.
Athletics vs. Blue Jays prediction
Jacob Lopez is set to start for the Athletics in the series opener, with an ERA of 2.57. He has yet to win a game; however, he also hasn't been getting much run support.
Brent Rooker is leading the way with 12 home runs, and he is capable of breaking out at any time. The Athletics will need to score a lot of runs as they are facing a good offensive team.
Toronto has been getting good play from many players on its roster, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who leads the way with a .279 batting average. The Blue Jays continue to be a better team at home, which will be a key in this matchup.
Jose Berrios will be on the mound, and he is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA. Look for him to set the tone as Toronto wins the series opener.
Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 6, Athletics 3
Athletics vs. Blue Jays odds
Money Line: Athletics +140, Toronto Blue Jays -165
Run Spread: Athletics +1.5 (-150), Blue Jays -1.5 (+125)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)
Athletics vs. Blue Jays injuries
Athletics injury report
Nick Kurtz (1B): 10-day IL (Left hip flexor strain)
Zack Gelof (2B): 60-day IL (Stress reaction in ribs)
Ken Waldichuk (LHP): 60-day IL (Left elbow sprain)
T.J. McFarland (LHP): 15-day IL (Left adductor strain)
Brady Basso (LHP): 60-day IL (Left shoulder strain)
Jose Leclerc (RHP): 60-day IL (Right lat strain)
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
Erik Swanson (RHP): 15-day IL (Median nerve entrapment)
Andres Gimenez (INF): 10-day IL (Right quad strain)
Max Scherzer (RHP): 60-day IL (Right thumb inflammation)
Nick Sandlin (RHP): 15-day IL (Right lat strain)
Yimi Garcia (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder impingement)
Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Athletics vs. Bule Jays picks
This is a game that should be won by the Toronto Blue Jays, and they are the team to focus on when making picks.
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -165
Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+125)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN)