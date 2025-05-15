Athletics vs. Dodgers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 15, MLB 2025

The Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to wrap up a three-game interleague series on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. This will be the rubber match as the Athletics have been highly competitive against a great Los Angeles team.
The Athletics have been a pleasant surprise this season at 22-21, while the Dodgers have been dominant at 28-15. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction for the series finale.
Athletics vs. Dodgers prediction
The Athletics will send Osvaldo Bido to the mound in this game, and he is sitting at 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA on the year. Bido has given up some hard contact, which would suggest that he will struggle against the Dodgers.
Brent Rooker is having a huge season for the Athletics as he leads the team with 10 home runs. The Athletics will need Rooker to be a star to have a chance in this game.
Shohei Ohtani continues to put up huge numbers for the Dodgers as he leads the way with 13 home runs. Freddie Freeman is having a huge season as he has a .362 batting average.
Matt Sauer will start in this game, and he has a 1.54 ERA this season. Los Angeles is going with the opener, but it will be the offense that allows them to win this game.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Athletics 4
Athletics vs. Dodgers odds
Money Line: Athletics +175, Los Angeles Dodgers -210
Run Spread: Athletics +1.5 (-110), Dodgers -1.5 (-110)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-115), Under 9.5 (-105)
Athletics vs. Dodgers injuries
Athletics injury report
J.T. Ginn (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)
Brady Basso (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder strain)
Ken Waldichuk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow strain)
T.J. McFarland (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left adductor strain)
Zack Gelof (2B): 10-Day IL (Stress reaction in ribs)
Luis Medina (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow strain)
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
Roki Sasaki (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)
Teoscar Hernandez (OF): 10-Day IL (Left groin strain)
Tommy Edman (IF/OF): 10-Day IL (Right ankle inflammation)
Michael Kopech (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-Day IL (Toe and knee surgery recovery)
Athletics vs. Dodgers picks
This has been a competitive series, but this game will be won by the home team in the series finale. Los Angeles is the team to back when making picks, but it will be close.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -210
Run Spread: Athletics +1.5 (-110)
Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-105)