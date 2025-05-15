Athletics vs. Dodgers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 15, MLB 2025

The Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to wrap up a three-game interleague series on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. This will be the rubber match as the Athletics have been highly competitive against a great Los Angeles team.

Ad

The Athletics have been a pleasant surprise this season at 22-21, while the Dodgers have been dominant at 28-15. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction for the series finale.

Athletics vs. Dodgers prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mookie Betts is hitting well - Source: Imagn

The Athletics will send Osvaldo Bido to the mound in this game, and he is sitting at 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA on the year. Bido has given up some hard contact, which would suggest that he will struggle against the Dodgers.

Ad

Trending

Brent Rooker is having a huge season for the Athletics as he leads the team with 10 home runs. The Athletics will need Rooker to be a star to have a chance in this game.

Shohei Ohtani continues to put up huge numbers for the Dodgers as he leads the way with 13 home runs. Freddie Freeman is having a huge season as he has a .362 batting average.

Matt Sauer will start in this game, and he has a 1.54 ERA this season. Los Angeles is going with the opener, but it will be the offense that allows them to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Athletics 4

Athletics vs. Dodgers odds

Money Line: Athletics +175, Los Angeles Dodgers -210

Run Spread: Athletics +1.5 (-110), Dodgers -1.5 (-110)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-115), Under 9.5 (-105)

Athletics vs. Dodgers injuries

Athletics injury report

J.T. Ginn (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Brady Basso (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder strain)

Ken Waldichuk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow strain)

T.J. McFarland (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left adductor strain)

Ad

Zack Gelof (2B): 10-Day IL (Stress reaction in ribs)

Luis Medina (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow strain)

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Roki Sasaki (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Teoscar Hernandez (OF): 10-Day IL (Left groin strain)

Tommy Edman (IF/OF): 10-Day IL (Right ankle inflammation)

Michael Kopech (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-Day IL (Toe and knee surgery recovery)

Ad

Athletics vs. Dodgers picks

This has been a competitive series, but this game will be won by the home team in the series finale. Los Angeles is the team to back when making picks, but it will be close.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -210

Run Spread: Athletics +1.5 (-110)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-105)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More