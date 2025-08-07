Athletics vs. Nationals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 7, 2025

The Athletics and Washington Nationals aim to secure the series in Thursday’s matinee finale at Nationals Park. Oakland has shown surprising fight lately with a 6-4 record, fueled by hot bats and solid pitching, while Washington continues to struggle at home with a league-worst 7.57 ERA in their last 10 games.

With Jacob Lopez and Mitchell Parker on the mound, Game 3 could tilt on who blinks first in a battle of young arms.

Starting Pitchers

Jacob Lopez (OAK)

Lopez has been more effective this season, posting a 3.99 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 70 innings. In his latest start, he tossed five scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks, scattering five hits while earning the win. The southpaw has provided stability to the rotation and enters this matchup in solid form.

Mitchell Parker (WSH)

Parker holds a 7-11 record with a 5.35 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 117.2 innings. Parker is coming off a rough outing against the Brewers, giving up eight runs on 12 hits in just over four innings. His form has been shaky, and he’ll need better command to navigate an Athletics lineup featuring rising bats like Kurtz.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Nick Kurtz (Athletics) –

The 22-year-old first baseman continues to shine in his rookie campaign, slashing .307 with 23 home runs and 61 RBIs. He’s been locked in at the plate recently, going 3-for-4 with a double, two walks and four runs scored in Tuesday’s blowout win. Kurtz brings consistent contact and emerging power, making him a central threat in Oakland’s lineup.

James Wood (Nationals) –

Nationals rising star, Wood has showcased his dynamic profile with 24 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. While the Nationals have struggled, Wood remains one of their few offensive bright spots, combining speed and power from the heart of the order.

Injury Report

Nationals:

Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back)

Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion)

Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm)

DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics:

Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (abdomen)

Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor)

Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand)

Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip)

Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line:

Athletics -1.5 (+119)

Nationals +1.5 (−145)

Total:

Over 9 (−111)

Under 9 (−110)

Moneyline:

Athletics −136

Nationals +112

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Athletics 5, Nationals 3

Best Bets

Athletics Moneyline (−136) - Jacob Lopez has been the more consistent arm recently, and Washington’s lineup has struggled against lefties. Under 9 Total Runs (−110) - Both pitchers have shown the ability to limit damage, and neither lineup is explosive enough to push the game into double digits consistently. CJ Abrams Over 1.5 Total Bases (+130) - Abrams is hot and has been a spark plug at the top of the lineup- good value for an extra-base hit or multiple singles.

