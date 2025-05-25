Athletics vs. Phillies: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 25, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies would like to complete the three-game series sweep of the Athletics when they face off in Sunday's game at Raley Field. The Phillies (34-18) lead the NL East while the Athletics (22-31) are biting the dust at the bottom of the AL West standings.

The first pitch is scheduled at 4:05 PM ET with weather expected to be clear, with winds flowing at 9 mph and a temperature of 77°F.

The Phillies will send Jesús Luzardo (LHP, 5-0, 1.95 ERA) on the mound, while the Athletics will have Gunnar Hoglund (RHP, 1-2, 5.06).

Athletics vs. Phillies Game 3: Betting Odds

Moneyline: PHI -175 | OAK +145

Over/Under: 10.0 runs

Run Line: PHI -1.5 (+100), OAK +1.5 (-120)

Athletics vs. Phillies Game 3: Injuries

Athletics injury report

Gio Urshela, Strained hamstring – 10-Day IL

T.J. McFarland, Strained groin – 15-Day IL

J.T. Ginn, Strained quad – 15-Day IL

Ken Waldichuk, Tommy John surgery/flexor tendon surgery – 60-Day IL

Luis Medina, Tommy John surgery – 60-Day IL

Brady Basso, Strained shoulder – 60-Day IL

Zack Gelof, Hamate surgery (right hand) – 60-Day IL

José Leclerc, Strained lat – 60-Day IL

Phillies injury report

Aaron Nola, Sprained ankle – 15-Day IL

Expected Lineups

Athletics

Jacob Wilson (SS) – R Brent Rooker (DH) – R Tyler Soderstrom (1B) – L Shea Langeliers (C) – R Miguel Andujar (LF) – R Lawrence Butler (RF) – L Luis Urías (2B) – R Denzel Clarke (CF) – R Max Schuemann (3B) – R

Phillies

Bryson Stott (2B) – L Trea Turner (SS) – R Bryce Harper (1B) – L Kyle Schwarber (DH) – L Nick Castellanos (RF) – R Max Kepler (LF) – L J.T. Realmuto (C) – R Alec Bohm (3B) – R Brandon Marsh (CF) – L

Athletics vs. Phillies Game 3: Prediction & Pick

The Phillies are favorites in the eyes of oddsmakers who are predicting Jesus Luzardo to have a quality outing against a lefty-heavy lineup. Meanwhile, Athletics' Gunnar Hoglund is likely to struggle on the mound facing hitters like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Expect Luzardo to shut the door on the Athletics while Hogland limits the damage but not enough.

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Athletics 2

Pick:

Phillies -1.5 (+100)

Over/Under: Lean under 10 runs

